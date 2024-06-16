It may be the first summer since 2022 that viewers of Prime Video‘s hit The Summer I Turned Pretty will forgo a visit to Cousins Beach with Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and crew, but there is still plenty to look forward to on the horizon.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 3 so far, ranging from returning cast members and production details to the anticipated premiere date.

When Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Premiere?

While there are no specifics about the exact premiere date, it has been confirmed by Prime Video that The Summer I Turned Pretty will return in 2025. The return is a bit delayed following last year’s writers and actors strikes which went on during the show’s usual summer shooting months. In other words, Season 3 production had to wait until the spring and summer of 2024.

As mentioned, no exact premiere date has been set for 2025, but if the series is to follow its prior release windows — Season 1 premiered in June 2022, while Season 2 debuted in July 2023 — we’d anticipate The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 arriving sometime in the summer months of 2025.

When Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Filming?

Filming for Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently taking place in North Carolina where Seasons 1 and 2 were also filmed. Showrunner and author Jenny Han has teased some of the team’s behind-the-scenes moments on her TikTok as seen, below.

Who Stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Prime Video previously confirmed that Tung, Briney, Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer will all be back for Season 3 reprising their roles as Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, Steven, and Taylor. It’s unclear who else may be back at this time, but we’re holding out hope for the return of Jackie Chung as Belly and Steven’s mom, Laurel, as well as several others.

How Many Episodes Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Have?

The show’s upcoming season will be the series’ longest yet, delivering 11 all-new episodes to viewers. That’s a notable difference between Season 2’s eight-episode run and Season 1’s seven-episode introduction.

What Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 About?

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is likely to adapt the storyline from Han’s third novel in her book trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer. Set two years after the events of the second book, the novel picks up with Belly and Jeremiah having been in a committed relationship while they attend the same college, but when one event shakes up their relationship, Belly is left to consider her next steps while spending the summer at Cousins Beach where Conrad also happens to be staying. Of course, the series has changed things up when it comes to storylines on TV, so this is just a light summary of where Season 3 could lead should it follow Han’s book. Still, only time will tell for certain as no official Season 3 logline has been released.

For those less familiar with the overall story of the TV series, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on the love triangle between Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, as well as the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of female friendships. The coming-of-age story has captivated audiences since the show’s 2022 release.

Who Is Making The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

As mentioned, above, Han serves as showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Together, they executive produce the series with Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. The show is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 Premiere, 2025, Prime Video