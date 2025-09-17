‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Finale Movie Is Coming to Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty and Belly’s (Lola Tung) story after she made her choice aren’t over yet. The franchise is expanding.

Prime Video announced the news on the day that the finale began streaming. The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a feature film written and directed by Jenny Han, on whose books the series is based. Story details are under wraps, so we don’t know yet what it will be about — besides “The story continues the final chapter of Belly’s journey” — who will be returning (besides Tung), when it will be released, and more.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Added Han, “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with Belly choosing Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the two returning to Cousins. We didn’t see their wedding, which is in Han’s novel We’ll Always Have Summer, so chances are that will be in the movie. And after the finale, a letter appeared onscreen from Jenny Han that did tease the possibility of more.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers,” she wrote. “We put our whole hearts into this show, and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then – All of my love always, Jenny.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly’s journey and the love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). It was also a coming-of-age story and focused on the relationships between mothers and children, female friendships, and growing up.

Season 3 was led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with both also executive producing with Karen Rosenfelt, and Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The series is co-produced in partnership by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

What are you hoping to see in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie? Let us know in the comments section below.