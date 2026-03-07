What To Know Corey Harrison’s friend launched a GoFundMe campaign claiming Corey faced over $100,000 in medical bills after a serious motorcycle accident in Mexico.

Rick Harrison, Corey’s father, stated he had already paid off Corey’s medical bills before the GoFundMe was created, contradicting earlier claims.

The GoFundMe goal was later reduced to $18,000, and as of now, supporters have donated $8,802 to assist with Corey’s ongoing expenses.

What’s the real story with the GoFundMe campaign benefitting Corey Harrison following the Pawn Stars personality’s motorcycle crash?

Corey’s friend, Aron Chambers, launched the GoFundMe campaign last week, saying Corey had “emptied his entire bank account to cover what he could” of medical bills costing more than $100,000. But Rick Harrison, Corey’s father and Pawn Stars costar, says he actually paid off Corey’s debt before the GoFundMe went live.

In the GoFundMe ask, Chambers revealed Corey had a “serious motorcycle accident” in Tulum, Mexico, last month, just days before Rick’s wedding in Cancun. The crash left Corey with 11 fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding, Chambers said. Between hospitalization in Playa del Carmen, house calls to Corey’s home in Tulum, and a follow-up hospitalization and three life-saving surgeries in Mérida, Corey’s medical bills surpassed $100,000, Chambers added.

“He’s three months behind on rent, still facing ongoing follow-up care, medication expenses, and he’s not yet strong enough to travel back to the United States for continued treatment and support from his family,” Chambers wrote in the campaign description. “This fundraiser is our lifeline to get him through this. Every dollar raised will go directly to Corey to cover his outstanding medical bills, back rent, ongoing medications and therapies, and the costs of future travel home for full recovery.”

In an interview published on Friday, though, Corey told TMZ that Rick had paid at least half of that medical expense. And Corey said that he intended to pay his dad back. “I love my dad to death, but he doesn’t give me s***,” he explained. “My dad’s made me work for everything my whole life.”

But later on Friday, TMZ reported Rick had contradicted Corey’s version of events. “As far as I know, I paid all of Corey’s medical bills long before he put the GoFundMe out,” Rick told the site. “He is a grown man in his 40s and is responsible for how he handles his finances. It’s always nice to be paid back, but there is no repayment schedule in place.”

In response, Corey told TMZ, “If he decided I don’t have to pay him back the money, then happy birthday to me. But based on our personal and business relationship, I don’t see how that’s possible. I love my father very much, he’s always been there for me, and I don’t have a problem with him at all.”

Chambers wrote that the GoFundMe was seeking a goal of $100,000, but as of the time of this writing, the goal was set at $18,000, and supporters had donated a total of $8,802.