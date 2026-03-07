‘Hijack’ Ending: Christiane Paul Explains Winter’s Perspective of Sam

What To Know Christiane Paul, who plays Chief Winter in Hijack, expressed empathy for Sam’s actions.

Would Winter have made the same choices in a similar position?

One of the questions at the end of Hijack Season 2 is whether or not Sam (Idris Elba) is going to face any consequences for what he did. Yes, he only hijacked the train because his ex-wife’s (Christine Adams‘ Marsha) life was threatened, and he didn’t kill anyone, but does that just call for leniency or no charges at all?

Well, TV Insider asked Christiane Paul, who played Chief Winter, the one with whom Sam was talking in Season 2, if he should face consequences.

Quick to say that she doesn’t know what the law would say, Paul admitted, “I think I would never charge him for anything because I really understand in what horrible situation he is in. So, my feelings are with Sam.” Plus, as she pointed out, “It’s a success,” since, while some people died, the worst was averted.

And while “in a way, she’s the antagonist of Sam,” Paul noted, she also thought that Winter understood why Sam did what he did. “It’s a very human reason,” she explained. “It’s a very emotionally driven reason. And I think that was something I wanted to give the character, that she really has empathy or she really can feel people in a way, that she understands people in her needs and in her emotions.”

Because of that, “I would imagine another character with another temper on the police side, I think it would end differently,” Paul speculated.

But would Winter make the same choice he did in a similar situation? Paul wasn’t so sure.

“If it is necessary, and if she’s convinced that it has to happen, maybe. Maybe, because Sam has really good reasons. He is really desperate. He must do something. And I think the audience really can understand him on an emotional level, why he’s doing this. I think you can actually understand every character in a way,” she said. “What Sam actually does is not easy to take and to understand, but we do because we can feel him. We can see him with this great, warm personality, which he presents.”

Hijack, Season 1-2, Streaming Now, Apple TV