‘One Piece: Into the Grand Line’: The Cast of Season 2 vs. the Characters They Bring to Life

Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece docks on Tuesday, March 10, as fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew. With boundless enthusiasm and rubber-like powers, Luffy leads the gang toward the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, hoping to fulfill his dream of becoming King of the Pirates.

Based on the manga and anime created by Eiichiro Oda, the series fully embraces its animated roots with bright, technicolor visuals and larger-than-life characters. Rather than toning down the strangeness of Oda’s world, the adaptation leans into it, filling the seas with oddball pirates, deadly assassins, and bizarre figures who feel ripped straight from the page.

From characters with fins and fish-like features to flamboyant villains with clownish flair, the show invites its cast to fully embody the eccentric personalities that make the One Piece universe so distinctive. So much so that the actor can get lost in the character.

Here is a look at the amazing actors behind the colorful pirates, marines, and rogues who bring the world of One Piece to life, compared to their cartoonish counterparts from the live-action series.

One Piece, Season 2, March 10, Netflix