‘One Piece: Into the Grand Line’: The Cast of Season 2 vs. the Characters They Bring to Life

Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece docks on Tuesday, March 10, as fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew. With boundless enthusiasm and rubber-like powers, Luffy leads the gang toward the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, hoping to fulfill his dream of becoming King of the Pirates.

Based on the manga and anime created by Eiichiro Oda, the series fully embraces its animated roots with bright, technicolor visuals and larger-than-life characters. Rather than toning down the strangeness of Oda’s world, the adaptation leans into it, filling the seas with oddball pirates, deadly assassins, and bizarre figures who feel ripped straight from the page.

From characters with fins and fish-like features to flamboyant villains with clownish flair, the show invites its cast to fully embody the eccentric personalities that make the One Piece universe so distinctive. So much so that the actor can get lost in the character.

Here is a look at the amazing actors behind the colorful pirates, marines, and rogues who bring the world of One Piece to life, compared to their cartoonish counterparts from the live-action series.

Iñaki Godoy attends Netflix's
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Monkey D. Luffy - Iñaki Godoy

Affiliation: Straw Hat Pirates

Emily Rudd attends Netflix's
Netflix; Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Sanji - Emily Rudd

Affiliation: Straw Hat Pirates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Mackenyu attends Netflix's
Netflix; Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Roronoa Zoro - Mackenyu

Affiliation: Straw Hat Pirates

Jacob Romero attends Netflix's
Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Usopp - Jacob Romero

Affiliation: Straw Hat Pirates

Taz Skylar attends Netflix's
Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Sanji - Taz Skylar

Affiliation: Straw Hat Pirates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Charithra Chandran attends Netflix's
Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Miss Wednesday - Charithra Chandran

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

Mikaela Hoover attends Netflix's
Netflix; Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Tony Tony Chopper - Mikaela Hoover

Affiliation: Straw Hat Pirates

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 in Season 2 of One Piece; David Dastmalchian attends Netflix's
Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Mr. 3 - David Dastmalchian

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

Lera Abova attends the Netflix Content Reception Party during Munich Film Festival 2025 at Frau im Mond on June 30, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netlfix)
Netflix; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netlfix

Miss All Sunday - Lera Abova

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

Camrus Johnson attends Netflix's
Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Mr. 5 - Camrus Johnson

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine in One Piece, Season 2; https://www.instagram.com/p/BAxBXuWGr0F/
Netflix; jazzarajaslyn/Instagram

Miss Valentine - Jazzara Jaslyn

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss GoldenWeek; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Sophia Anne Caruso attend Netflix's

Miss Goldenweek - Sophia Anne Caruso

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

One Piece, Season 2, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9; Daniel Lasker attends Netflix's
Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Mr. 9 - Daniel Lasker

Affiliation: Baroque Works assassin

Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker in One Piece, Season 2; https://www.instagram.com/p/DPUfKmmiPYs/
Netflix; callum_kerr_1/Instagram

Captain Smoker - Callum Kerr

Affiliation: World Government Marine

Vincent Regan as Marine Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp in One Piece; Cast member Vincent Regan speaks during a panel discussion of ÒA.D. The Bible ContinuesÓ at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Netflix; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Marine Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp - Vincent Regan

Affiliation: World Government Marine

Ilia Isorelýs as Captain Alvida in One Piece; Ilia Isorelýs Paulino attends Netflix's
Netlfix; Savion Washington/Getty Images

Pirate Captain Alvida - Ilia Isorelýs

Affiliation: Alvida Pirates

John Ward as Mihawk in One Piece; Steven John Ward and Valerie Joy Ward attend Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
Netflix; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Dracule Mihawk - Steven Ward

Affiliation: Lone wolf

Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown Pirate in One Piece Season 2, Jeff Ward attends
Netflix; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Buggy the Star Clown - Jeff Ward

Affiliation: Buggy Pirates

