Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Disagree Over Best ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Category

What the fun!? Wheel of Fortune cohosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White have been arguing over which category on the game show is the best.

Social correspondent Maggie Sajak interviewed the cohosts on March 5 about the topic. “The real challenge was getting them to agree 🤣 What’s your fav puzzle category? #WheelOfFortune #GameShow #puzzles,” the Instagram post was captioned.

“We are going to determine, once and for all, your favorite Wheel of Fortune category,” Sajak told White and Seacrest. “You have to agree.”

“I have to agree with who?” Seacrest asked.

“Each other,” Sajak responded.

The first one was What Are You Doing? vs. Before & After. Ryan Seacrest was going to explain, but Vanna White answered “What Are You Doing?” before he could get words out.

“Yeah. I was going to explain, but sure, I agree,” Seacrest said.

When Sajak asked What Are You Doing? or Rhyme Time, Seacrest wondered if they were supposed to be picking what was easier or what was more fun. Sajak said they just had to pick their favorite.

Seacrest said Rhyme Time, and White said that was what she liked too. The next one was Rhyme Time vs. Fun & Games.

“Fun and Games,” White answered, like it was obvious.

Seacrest stared at her for a few seconds and said, “Ok, yeah. I agree.”

White laughed and said, “I don’t think he agrees.”

When it came to Fun & Games vs. Thing, they both agreed that Fun & Games was better. “Such an obvious choice,” Sajak said.

“Fun and games or nothing!” Seacrest said.

For Fun & Games vs. What the Fun!, Seacrest answered, “What the Fun!” right away. “I just like saying it,” he said.

White said she disagreed, and Seacrest said she only said that because he likes saying the category. Sajak said she was going to go with What The Fun! to “make it more interesting.”

“Here we go!” White said to the camera.

However, when it came to What the Fun! vs. Crossword, they both agreed that they like What The Fun! more. “Oh, now you want to be a What the Fun! person,” Seacrest said, throwing his arms up.

“But, you see, Crosswords are harder for me because it’s not easy. The words go there and here and here and here,” White said.

When it came to What The Fun! vs. Pet Peeve, Seacrest shifted his answer to Pet Peeve. “I love the Pet Peeves,” he said. White agreed with him.

The final one was Pet Peeve vs. Birdbrain. “This Birdbrain thing is new to me. I love Pet Peeves so much, but if it were Birdbrain and Thing, I’d go Birdbrain,” Seacrest said.

“Well, everything beats Thing,” Sajak said.

Pet Peeve won the whole game, and White said she agreed with that.

What is your favorite Wheel of Fortune category?