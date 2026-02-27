‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Reveals Craziest Food He’s Ever Eaten — See Maggie Sajak React

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' being interviewed by Maggie Sajak on the game show on February 26 2026
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram
He ate what? Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest revealed the craziest food that he has eaten. He shocked social correspondent Maggie Sajak with his answer.

Sajak interviewed Seacrest and Vanna White on the set of the game show about their favorite vacation destinations since the WOF  is celebrating National Geographic Expeditions week.

The video, posted to Instagram on February 26, was captioned, “Not the parts 🤣 #WheelOfFortune #GameShow.”

“Ryan and Vanna, let’s make your expedition wishlist,” Sajak said. She asked them the top destination that they would like to go to, but haven’t yet. White said Egypt, while Seacrest said the expedition ship looks amazing.

The cohosts shared their favorite places where they have been so far. Seacrest said the ruins in Greece were beautiful. White said Iceland.

When Sajak asked them which animal they want to see in the wild, Seacrest admitted that he’s “seen the big five” on a safari. However, he said he couldn’t remember what the big five were.

Between kayaking and paddleboarding, White chose kayaking while Seacrest said paddleboarding was “so much easier.” When it came to snorkeling with sea life or hiking a volcano, the cohosts disagreed again. White chose hiking while Seacrest chose snorkeling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

However, it was Seacrest’s answer to the last question that stopped Sajak in her tracks. “How adventurous are you with food?” she asked them. “What’s the craziest food you’ve ever tried?”

“I’m down. I’m pretty good with everything,” Seacrest said.

“What have you tried that’s kind of wild?” Sajak asked.

“Well, I’ve had the parts, uh, of the parts…I’ve had the parts,” he replied.

“OH! Oh ok,” Sajak said.

“No parts for me,” White chimed in.

“No parts. Let’s stick to the classics,” Sajak ended as the hosts laughed.

“This wasn’t on my Wheel of Fortune bingo card!🤣,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“I need a ‘Food & Drink’ puzzle where the answer is ‘the parts’ 😆,” another begged.

“Such fun conversation starters,” a third wrote.

