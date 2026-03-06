‘Outlander’ Final Season, Netflix’s ‘War Machine’ and ‘Dinosaurs,’ ‘Stumble’s Unkindest Cut, Streaming ‘Hamnet’

The time-travel romance Outlander begins its eighth and final season. Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson battles aliens in Netflix‘s War Machine. Steven Spielberg revisits the Jurassic world as executive producer of a four-part docuseries about dinosaurs. The mockumentary Stumble faces a dilemma when the coach needs to cut one member of the cheerleading squad. The Oscar-nominated Hamnet begins streaming on Peacock.

Starz

Outlander

Season Premiere 9/8c

The wait is over, but the separation anxiety is just beginning as the epic romantic-historical drama returns for an eighth and final season, bringing an end to the passionate story of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) time-tested and time-spanning relationship. The premiere brings the couple back to Fraser’s Ridge in 1779 with the Revolutionary War still raging, setting up an emotional reunion with their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger (Richard Rankin) and family, who’ve returned from our present. New challenges, hardships, blessings, and revelations await them, including a sobering surprise hidden within a volume from the 20th-century book bag that Brianna brings with her. (Trying not to obsess on the timeline breach that finds Jamie discovering Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings several centuries early.)

Ben King / Netflix

War Machine

Movie Premiere

Has Reacher met his match? Alan Ritchson, the formidable star of the hit Prime Video action series, takes on an alien enemy in a non-stop sci-fi thriller that finds an elite team of U.S. Army Ranger trainees encountering a deadly extraterrestrial threat. He’s joined by fellow Titans alum Esai Morales, Dennis Quaid, and Stephan James in a fight for survival with all of humanity in the balance.

Netflix

The Dinosaurs

Documentary Premiere

Steven Spielberg, whose Jurassic Park franchise brought the prehistoric world to life, isn’t done with those creatures yet. In a dazzling four-part docuseries narrated by Morgan Freeman, his Amblin Documentaries unit collaborates with the cutting-edge filmmakers behind Life on Our Planet to depict in stunning detail life among the dinosaurs on land, sea, and sky as they ruled the planet before their cataclysmic demise.

Danielle Mathias / NBC

Stumble

8:30/7:30c

Cheerleading coach Courteney (Jenn Lyon) faces her toughest challenge yet in the penultimate episode of the cheerleading mockumentary’s freshman season. Having recruited new talent to the Buttons team, she now has one too many people on her squad and is forced to cut one of her beloved recruits from “making mat” before heading to the Daytona championships. The elimination process recalls A Chorus Line as each of them shows what they’ve got, and Courteney has to make her decision with her head, not her heart. Which isn’t the case with her soft-hearted husband Boon (the hilarious Taran Killam), who’s prone to blubbering over his favorites: “I’m all heart and no head, and I own it!”

Agata Grzybowska / Focus Features

Hamnet

Streaming Premiere

Nominated for eight Oscars, Chloé Zhao‘s poignant adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel makes its streaming debut, starring Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare and multiple award-winning actress Jessie Buckley as his wife Agnes, dealing with a shattering loss that inspires the playwright to create his most enduring work. The final scene at the Globe Theatre is the year’s most effective tear-jerker.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: