'The Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray Celebrates Mama Mai's 90th Birthday With Adorable Photos

'The Price Is Right' announcer George Gray celebrating his mom's 90th birthday
George Gray/Instagram
Hi Mama Mai! The Price Is Right announcer George Gray‘s mom, Mai, celebrated her 90th birthday, and he shared adorable photos from the party.

At the beginning of every episode, Gray says his famous line — “Hi Mama Mai!” — after announcing host Drew Carey. He celebrated his mom’s special day with a special TPIR cake. Her 90th birthday was on February 27.

Gray has shouted out his mom on the game show since 2014. She is an avid watcher of The Price Is Right and sends him photos proving that she watched.

“Happy 90th Birthday, Mama Mai!!! 🎉 My super sweet mom that I say hi to on @therealpriceisright every day, had her birthday celebration this weekend, and we all had the best time ever!” he captioned the post on March 2.

“We even surprised her by flying in my brother Dorian and her sister Helen for the party. I am so lucky to have her as my mom! 🩶”

The first photo featured Mai holding a floral bouquet with a big smile on her face at her kitchen table. The second photo had Mai and Helen posing for a photo together.

The next photo was a TPIR cake that read, “Mama Mai, Come on Down!” It had gold dollar signs on the sides. It had the Showcase wheel on it with the numbers “5, 90, and 25” on it. The red ticker was stopped at 90.

Gray, Mai, and Helen then snapped a photo at breakfast together. The announcer then shared a video of him delivering the cake to his mom.

Family gathered around in her home and sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Someone else held up a big balloon behind Mai as she blew out her candles.

The Price Is Right model James O’Halloran commented, “Incredible. Happy birthday, Mama Mai!!! We love you. Xoxo.”

“Wow-Happy Birthday 🥳 🎂 to your MM! She looks fantastic!” another commented.

“What a lovely lady and a good son! Hope she had a superfabulistic birthday♥️” a third added.

Many of Gray’s followers wished his mom a Happy Birthday in the comments.

