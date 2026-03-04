What To Know Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News to remain the anchor of CBS Mornings.

Her contract was due to end in May and viewers were questioning her future with the network amid recent shake-ups.

Bari Weiss has been implementing major changes at CBS News since becoming editor-in-chief in October 2025.

Although CBS News has been undergoing major changes in recent months, Gayle King is not going anywhere. Many have wondered about King’s future with the network since Bari Weiss‘ takeover in October 2025, but The Wall Street Journal and Variety both confirmed on March 4 that she has signed a new deal to continue working on CBS Mornings.

With King’s current contract set to end in May, viewers have been waiting for news about what she’ll be doing next. Specifics of her new deal were not revealed, but Variety reported that she’ll be with the network for “the foreseeable future.”

“Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” King said in a statement, per Variety. “CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at CBS Mornings. As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

In her own statement, Weiss added, “There is only one Gayle King. We’re so proud that she’ll continue to call CBS home. We’re thrilled to have her on in the morning—and equally excited to work with her on new, enterprising projects that bring her talents to new audiences.”

King first addressed the buzz about her CBS News future during a December 2025 interview with Sherri Shepherd. “I’ve decided I’m going to stay out of the drama, and there is some drama,” she admitted. “I’m going to stay out of that and just continue to do my job.” She then reportedly met up with Weiss for lunch in New York City in early January to discuss her future plans.

King currently hosts CBS Mornings alongside Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers. Duthiers joined the table in January after Tony Dokoupil left the desk to become host of CBS Evening News, a major change implemented by Weiss within her first months as editor-in-chief.

The journalist joined CBS News in 2011 and began hosting CBS This Morning in January 2012 (the show was rebranded to CBS Mornings in 2021).

