What To Know Get an exclusive first look at John Michael Higgins’ role as a reviewer named Paul in Ghosts‘ latest episode.

Find out how some innocent gift-giving creates a potential disaster for all involved.

Ghosts is welcoming a very special guest in the latest episode, “The List,” which sees Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host Paul (guest John Michael Higgins) in hopes of ranking on his coveted list.

In an exclusive first look at the episode, fans can get a taste of what to expect from Paul, who hails from a publication known as Boutique Hotels of the World. As they try to make a good impression, Sam and Jay present Paul with a gift, and while it’s well-received, there’s a catch when it comes to the gesture.

“The judging begins with your handshake,” Paul announces as he takes Jay’s hand. “Adequate,” he assesses.

Meanwhile, in the corner of the room, the ghosts of Woodstone perceive the reviewer, and their responses are quite unfiltered. “He’s persnickety and overly formal. I like him,” Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) says. Trevor (Asher Grodman) is less thoughtful after Paul dubs Woodstone “a very interesting older property,” as he says, “That’s a nice way of calling it a dump.”

Per Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) direction, this is when Sam is directed to hand over a gift for Paul, which turns out to be an ornate parlor box that previously belonged to Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky).

“Why is he holding my parlor box? You didn’t give him that as a welcome gift, did you?” Hetty questions with a concerned tone.

“Yes, I did, and just deal with it,” Sam retorts.

“You really should have asked me first,” Hetty tries to explain. While Sam wonders why Hetty is so opposed to it, she quickly discovers that the gift may have contained more than just some antique charm. Check out the sneak peek above, and don’t miss the latest episode of Ghosts when it airs on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS