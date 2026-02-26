‘Ghosts’: Should Trevor & Patience Explore a Romance in Season 5?

What To Know Ghosts introduced a potential romance between Trevor and Patience in the episode “The Others.”

Should the odd couple pursue a relationship? We poll readers about the possible storyline.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11, “The Others.”]

Ghosts is back, and finally the show introduced “The Others” that Puritan spirit Patience (Mary Holland) had been teasing for so long, but with their arrival came an interesting revelation for Trevor (Asher Grodman).

As it turns out, “The Others” are Hippie spirit, Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) old cult. Led by Bruce (Will Greenberg), the cult apparently died in an underground bunker on the property as a result of their practices. While Bruce continued to make his followers believe in his vision, Flower devised a plan to try to free her friends still under his spell.

Meanwhile, Patience was eager to introduce her friends to Trevor after believing they’d found a romantic connection. One of those friends was Barbara, who had a strong Philly accent, something fans know drives Trevor wild after Hetty agreed to put one on for their occasional hookups.

But considering Patience saw Barbara as her best friend, embracing her would be especially evil, even to Trevor, who didn’t think he had strong feelings for Patience. Even still, the pantless ghost was only so strong when it came to resisting Barbara, allowing her to whisper words like “Hoagie” into his ear.

The brief moment was observed by Patience from afar, allowing her to believe a full betrayal had unfolded, when in reality, Trevor backed away from Barbara and said he couldn’t go any further. As he reconciled with that feeling, Trevor realized he’s probably into Patience, but she was last seen by the other ghosts storming into the dirt while muttering her name, which is never a good sign.

Will Trevor have a chance to explain, and if so, will Patience accept it? Is there room for romance? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below, and stay tuned for more as Ghosts Season 5 continues to unfold on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS