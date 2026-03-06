‘Ultimate Baking Championship’: Duff Goldman Talks New Show & Becoming a Dad Again

What To Know The Ultimate Baking Championship features 16 top pastry chefs from across the U.S. competing in creative and challenging dessert battles for a $50,000 prize.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer and judged by Duff Goldman alongside renowned guest panelists, the series showcases advanced baking artistry and unique challenges.

Duff Goldman highlights the camaraderie and high skill level among contestants.

The competition has leveled up as 16 elite pastry chefs put their skills to the test in The Ultimate Baking Championship. This new Food Network series sees these culinary masters demonstrate what they can do through eye-catching and tasty creations that extend beyond the norm.

Jesse Palmer sets the table of the activities in each of the nine episodes with Duff Goldman heading up the judging alongside guest panelists including Bryan Ford, Amaury Guichon, Shinmin Li, Jacques Torres, Sherry Yard, Molly Yeh and Zac Young. Every challenge thins out the field leading into deciding the Ultimate Baking Champion, who will also walk away with the $50,000 grand prize during the May 4 finale. Competitors were chosen throughout the country, coast-to-coast, for a chance at sweet and sugary greatness.

The March 9 premiere kicks off with the chefs and bakers split up into two groups, tasked to create a dessert centered on flavor profiles and mixed in texture. They must craft an elevated plated creation in their signature style inspired by the assigned profile. Those who survive elimination advance to the Master Challenge where the group creates a dessert inspired by the roots of their baking journey. The weeks to come include a science-inspired dessert battle, 3-D chocolate sculptural showdown and larger-than-life theatrical experience edible displays.

Duffman and the other judges will certainly have their work cut out for them deciding the fate of the competitors. Though the network staple is no stranger to the role as an active panelist within the Baking Championship arena for more than a decade. Here the “Ace of Cakes” teases what’s to come and opens up about life as he gears up to become a dad for a second time.

How is being a part of the Baking Championship in its varying incarnations for so long? What do you like most about it?

Duff Goldman: It’s absolutely incredible. I think I have learned more about food judging the baking championships than I ever did in culinary school. Meeting so many incredible chefs who cook from different points of view has been really eye opening. I’ve also made so many friends with chefs that I’ve kept in touch with. Another thing I love about it is being able to right some of the wrongs that I noticed when I used to compete. Judges used to be mean, dismissive, insulting, and arrogant. I try to always judge with kindness, empathy, and honesty.

Thoughts on the judging panel for this show?

What was so fascinating to me was getting to listen to the critique from true leaders in the industry. Amaury Guichon is such an artist and a technician and his point-of-view was always from a place that was unique and spot on. I could listen to Sherry Yard and Jaques Torres for hours. It’s not just words trying to sound judg-y and smart, all these chefs speak with the experience of having made every mistake and learning from them. It was so refreshing and exciting for me.

How has your judging approach changed?

The chefs who competed on UBC were of such a caliber that there was a certain amount of prior knowledge that you get to assume they had. For example, we didn’t have to cover how to properly mix a dough or temper chocolate. All the critiques I think will be really interesting to viewers because the things that went right and wrong were different from most of the problems that people encounter in the baking championships.

What do you make of the competition?

There was something really special in the air. I think a lot of these competitors know of each other in the industry and there were some axes to grind. They knew who they were up against and everyone really turned up the heat. The kitchen was truly very exciting and I think that energy is going to come through. I think just the pure joy on my face getting to see so much quality work in one place will say enough.

What can you tease in terms of the challenges we’re going to see?

Besides all the incredible baking that everyone expects from the baking championships, there was so much incredible artistry. Chocolate work, sugar work, and the plating was modern and daring. Real fireworks from these chefs.

Who are some of your favorite TV cooks and chefs these days?

I think I’m just continually amazed by Bobby Flay. That guy is such a good cook. A great chef and, absolutely, everyone knows that. But no matter the cuisine, sweet or savory, he absolutely crushes it every time. After all his success and everything he’s built, when he stands behind the stove he makes magic.

This seems like a tight-knit community. Are there any friends in the industry you go to for advice or as a sounding board, even at this stage of your career?

Oh absolutely, Michael Voltaggio lives down the street from me, and we have become pretty close. Our wives were born on the exact same day! He might be the most intuitive chef I know. The way he thinks about food and cooking is really unique but at the same time fundamental. He’s my life line whenever I’m not sure how to make something. Sherry Yard has also saved my bacon a few times.

You and your wife Johnna are getting ready to have a second child. How has preparing for that been? Is your daughter Josephine excited?

Josephine is stoked. She can’t wait to be a big sister. Johnna is due in a few weeks and watching her go through the rigors of pregnancy again has been incredible. I don’t know a more natural mom. She just knows what to do intuitively. We got the crib out and dusted it off. It’s been really fun getting ready.

Do you look at your career any differently when it comes to managing work and life?

Yes and no. I love what I do and the nature of television production is very collaborative. Josephine grew up on the sets of the baking championships, and if everyone keeps watching them, this kid will, too!

The Ultimate Baking Championship, Series Premiere, March 9, 9/8c, Food Network (Next Day on HBO MAX and discovery+)