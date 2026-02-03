A new year means new shows are coming to Food Network.

Food Network’s 2026 lineup is already filled with the returns of several shows. Worst Cooks in America returned for its 30th season, titled Reality Check, on January 4. The season, which wrapped up on February 1, marked the first season since former host Anne Burrell died at the age of 55 in June 2025.

Wildcard Kitchen, hosted by Eric Adjepong, premiered its third season on January 6, while Guy Fieri is set to return for Season 7 of Tournament of Champions. Before the season premiere on March 1, competitors will go head-to-head in The Qualifiers round on February 15, followed by The Bracket Reveal on February 22.

Food Network’s 2025 lineup ended with some switch-ups, as The Kitchen concluded its longtime run in December. The series — hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, and Alex Guarnaschelli — premiered in 2014 and ran for 40 seasons.

Scroll down to learn more about the new shows coming to Food Network in 2026.