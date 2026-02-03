Food Network: All the Brand-New Shows Premiering in 2026

Paige Strout
Comments
Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown on Season 1 of Food Network's 'Baking Championship: Next Gen,' 2026; Guy Fieri on Season 1 of Food Network's 'Flavortown Food Fight,' 2026.
Food Network

A new year means new shows are coming to Food Network.

Food Network’s 2026 lineup is already filled with the returns of several shows. Worst Cooks in America returned for its 30th season, titled Reality Check, on January 4. The season, which wrapped up on February 1, marked the first season since former host Anne Burrell died at the age of 55 in June 2025.

Wildcard Kitchen, hosted by Eric Adjepong, premiered its third season on January 6, while Guy Fieri is set to return for Season 7 of Tournament of Champions. Before the season premiere on March 1, competitors will go head-to-head in The Qualifiers round on February 15, followed by The Bracket Reveal on February 22.

Food Network’s 2025 lineup ended with some switch-ups, as The Kitchen concluded its longtime run in December. The series — hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, and Alex Guarnaschelli — premiered in 2014 and ran for 40 seasons.

Scroll down to learn more about the new shows coming to Food Network in 2026.

Hosts Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown sample Contestants Genesis and Akbar Brooks' dish, Vanilla Cupcake with Strawberry Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting, as seen on Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1.
Food Network

Baking Championship: Next Gen — January 5

The new baking competition series sees 12 pairs of siblings put their baking skills to the test in hopes of taking home a $25,000 cash prize. Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown serve as judges on the show, which airs Mondays at 8/7c.

Guy Fieri at the mayor's podium in 'Flavortown Food Fight,' Season 1, Food Network, 2026.
Food Network

Flavortown Food Fight — March 4

Just a few days after the Season 7 premiere of Tournament of Champions, Fieri will debut his latest series, Flavortown Food Fight, on March 4 at 9/8c. “In each episode, Fieri will welcome three chefs to Flavortown where skills and cooking chops can earn advantages and ultimately a win,” the show’s description reads. “Competitors will choose their own adventure as they compete in authentic food establishments ranging from street food carts to neighborhood spots to fast casual eateries and the finest fine dining restaurants in the world. The chefs must be quick on their feet as their culinary knowledge, technical skills, and overall cooking acumen are tested round after round.”

The description continues, “With restaurant names inspired by Guy’s life, the series will deliver everything fans have ever dreamed Flavortown could be. The winner of each episode has a chance to score up to $20,000 in prize money and will return to defend their title against two new chefs the following week.”

Host Jesse Palmer, Guest Judge Sherry Yard and Judge Duff Goldman sample Salty and Sticky dishes by Steven Weiss and Casey Doody, as seen on 'The Ultimate Baking Championship,' Season 1, Food Network, 2026.
Food Network

The Ultimate Baking Championship — March 9

Jesse Palmer will add another baking competition show to his hosting resume with the upcoming series The Ultimate Baking Championship. The show will see “16 elite pastry chefs push their innovation and execution skills to the limit,” per the description.

Goldman will serve as a judge and will be joined each week “by a baking legend to determine who has the skill, the vision, and endurance to rise above the rest and who will leave the competition.” Goldman’s lineup of guest judges include Bryan Ford, Amaury Guichon, Shinmin Li, Jacques Torres, Sherry Yard, Molly Yeh and Zac Young.

“In the end, only one pastry chef will be named the Ultimate Baking Champion and win the $50,000 grand prize,” the description states.

Baking Championship: Next Gen

Flavortown Food Fight

The Ultimate Baking Championship

Duff Goldman

Guy Fieri

Jesse Palmer

Kardea Brown




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthire and Mom Nancy
1
Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Home Being Treated as a ‘Crime Scene’
2
Is ‘The Rookie’ Heading for Nolan & Bailey Divorce?
Jonathan Ansell, Dexter Sol Ansell, and family at the Berlin premiere of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' on January 13, 2026.
3
Who Are Dexter Sol Ansell’s Famous Parents?
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $99,000 After Ryan Seacrest Is Baffled by Puzzle
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 02: Amber Glenn of Team United States trains on day minus four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 02, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
5
2026 Olympics Week 1 TV Schedule: How to Watch Every Event at the Winter Games