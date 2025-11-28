What To Know Duff Goldman and his wife Johnna Colbry announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child.

The couple, who married in 2019, are already parents to daughter Josephine, born in January 2021.

Goldman, known for shows like Ace of Cakes and Kids Baking Championship, received an outpouring of celebratory messages from the culinary community and fans alike.

Duff Goldman and his wife, Johnna Colbry, announced an exciting family update, and congratulations poured in for the Food Network personality.

On Thursday, November 27, the celebrity baker, 50, took to Instagram with a pregnancy announcement. In addition to Ace of Cakes, Goldman is known for appearing on shows like Kids Baking Championship, Buddy vs. Duff, Holiday Baking Championship, Duff Takes the Cake, Cake Masters, and more.

“Oh boy! @johnnapgoldman has another bun in the oven!” Goldman revealed. “I think Josephine is going to be the best big sister ever.”

In the comments, Goldman’s followers flooded him with celebratory messages as he prepares to add baby No. 2 to the family. Fellow Food Network star, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, YAY! So happy for you!! ❤️.”

Top Chef Canada and Eden Eats star Eden Grinshpan wrote, “Ahhhh!!!!! So happy for all of you! Mazel friend ❤️.”

Food Network Star Season 6 winner Aarti Sequeira proclaimed, “OH MY GOSH I’M SO EXCITED!!!!!”

Another Instagram user declared, “Wonderful news…congratulations to you and your muffins❤️.”

A second follower shared, “Amazing! Congratulations to two very awesome parents/humans ❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Bro – so happy for your growing family ‘ so many blessings xo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A different fan wondered if the post was also a gender reveal, asking, “Did u say oh boy??!! 💙💙.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Congratulations on your sweet new addition to the family! 🥰.”

The Charm City Cakes owner married Colbry, 32, in 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Josephine, in January 2021. During a 2021 interview with Mashed, Goldman opened up about new fatherhood.

“I mean, just watching her figure stuff out and learn stuff,” Goldman shared of Josephine. “The past few days, she has let us know that she is completely obsessed, like obsessed, with plastic water bottles. We were watching her, and she was almost figuring out how to get the top off and unscrew it. She’s seven months old. It’s just so fascinating.”

And now, he gets to do it all over again. Congrats to Goldman and Colbry on baby No. 2 on the way!