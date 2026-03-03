‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Winner Ike Barinholtz Reveals Dream Competitors

We’ll take dream casting for $200, Ike. Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz revealed who would be his ideal guests for his new trivia podcast, Funny You Ask. These celebrities would make good Jeopardy! players as well.

Barinholtz told The Hollywood Reporter that his The Studio costar, Seth Rogen, tells everyone that he can that Barinholtz won Season 1 of the game show and advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

“God bless Seth, he tells everybody that I won Jeopardy – no matter who’s on the show, whenever we’re doing a scene and there’s a lull, he’ll say it. I think it’s part just filling the space of awkward silence, but also I think he’s genuinely proud that I’ve done well on Jeopardy! and [Who Wants to be a] Millionaire,” he told the outlet.

While has already had comedy legends on the podcast, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Franco, Tiffany Haddish, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and his family, to engage him in customized trivia battles, he revealed who he would love to have on the show, and some of them are his fellow Jeopardy! competitors.

“I always look for people who are trivia heads. Like, I know Emma Stone is a huge Jeopardy! fan, and I think she’s super funny, so she’d be really great. I’d love to do a multifaceted one where I’m bringing on a bunch of people that I faced on Celebrity Jeopardy!, like Patton Oswalt. And then I’ll say Timothée Chalamet just because my kids would lose their shit. I mean, I love him too. I’m acting like, ‘Oh, my kids love him.’ I love him, too, all right?” Barinholtz told THR.

In 2024, Stone revealed that she applied to be on Jeopardy! every year, but has never heard back. However, the actress wants to be on the regular version and not the celebrity version because she wants to “earn her stripes.”

Oswalt faced off against Barinholtz and Wil Wheaton in the finals of Season 1 of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Oswalt came in second place, so maybe he would redeem himself against Barinholtz if he came on the podcast.

Funny You Ask will be available on major podcast platforms, beginning March 25. The weekly comedy-trivia podcast will have Barinholtz’s funniest friends competing against him in trivia. The topics will be customized to the celebrity and the topics they know best.

Season 4 of Celebrity Jeopardy! begins on March 13 on ABC. Barinholtz will be one of the three winners competing in the All-Star season.

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, Friday, March 13, 8/7c, ABC, Streaming on Hulu Next Day