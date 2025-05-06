‘The Studio’ Renewed for Season 2: What Cameos & Parodies Creators Want Next

The Studio has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+. The renewal comes as the series prepares to release the final episodes of its debut season on the streamer, with the Golden Globes-themed Episode 8 set to come out on Wednesday, May 7. Creators of The Studio have already shared some details about what they want to cover in the now-confirmed second season.

On The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Here’s everything we know about The Studio Season 2.

How many episodes of The Studio are out?

The Studio Episodes 1-7 are currently available to stream on Apple TV+. The Studio Season 1 Episode 8, “Golden Globes,” comes out on May 7. In it, Matt tries to get Zoë Kravitz to thank him in her award acceptance speech. Expect even more guest stars than usual in this episode, with people like Adam Scott and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos appearing as themselves.

The Studio stars Rogen alongside Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders, with recurring guest star Bryan Cranston. The series also features a lineup of cameos from some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, directors, and producers throughout the season, like Martin Scorsese, Sarah Polly, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Ice Cube, and more. It pulls from real experiences in the business and parodies them.

The series grabbed viewers’ attention with Scorsese’s extended cameo in Episode 1 and has continued to be hailed as one of the best new comedies of 2025 by critics.

When does The Studio come out?

While Wednesdays are the official release days for new episodes of The Studio, Apple always drops the episodes early. Viewers can see new episodes on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Apple TV+.

Is The Studio renewed for Season 2?

Yes! Apple TV+ announced the renewal on Tuesday, May 6. Rogen and co-creator and fellow executive producer Evan Goldberg joked that they’re ready to make “10 more seasons” of The Studio (truly, the comedy’s format allows it to go on forever).

“We’re thrilled to be making a second season of The Studio. We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making Season 1 and immediately putting it into Season 2, then repeating that loop for 10 more seasons,” said creators and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. “And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.”

“Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of The Studio have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode.” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in Season 2, and hope for his sake that the ‘Kool-Aid’ movie crushes at the box office.”

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver executive produce the show along with the creators. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers.

What happens in The Studio Season 2?

Huyck and Perez previously told TV Insider that there was an episode written for Season 1 that needed a very specific cameo in order to work. The schedules didn’t work out to get that star on set, so the episode wasn’t created. But they’re holding it for Season 2. A different celebrity they’re hoping would be interested in appearing in the second season is a Beatle, who they’ve been told is a fan along with another iconic director.

“We’d heard through the grapevine that Paul McCartney is a fan of the show,” Huyck told TV Insider. “So immediately, we said, if this is true — and again, it was someone reporting that back to us — we will obviously immediately try and write a part for him if we get a second season and include him because that’s one of the coolest things you could ever hear. Sometimes you hear those things, and it usually comes from Seth and Evan because they know all the famous folks and are like, ‘Do you know who likes the show? Steven Spielberg likes the show.’ We’re like, well, if Steven Spielberg likes the show, hello Season 2? If we get it, we could try and write a part for him. That’d be amazing.”

“I think it’d be fun, we have a lot of discussions to do, but I think to see Kool-Aid become a massive hit, it’d be kind of interesting if it became a Barbie-type success and to see Matt Remmick actually succeed.”

“I’m excited for maybe festivals, hitting the festival circuit. I think that would be really fun going international, maybe releasing a movie,” adds Perez. “We haven’t really seen a movie be released in the show yet. There’s so much. And you could also repeat things because every release is different, every festival is different for every movie. So, I think you could have fun doing different versions of the same thing, but also just doing everything under the sun basically in this whole business.”

They also want their “wealth of players” to return in the second season.

When does The Studio Season 2 come out?

A release date will be announced at a later time. Apple TV+ didn’t share when the series will start work on Season 2.

The Studio, Wednesdays, Apple TV+