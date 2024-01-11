‘Jeopardy!’: Emma Stone Reveals She Wants to Play ‘Real’ Game as a Regular Contestant

Emma Stone
Jeopardy! has a celebrity superfan in The Curse‘s Emma Stone. The Oscar-winning actress who is getting buzz for her role in the Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things recently got candid about her “favorite show.”

Speaking on Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, she admitted, “I apply every June.” But Stone doesn’t want to compete alongside her famous counterparts on a primetime episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! as she clarified, “I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!. I really want to earn my stripes.”

In other words, she really wants to put herself to the test without a potentially easier set of questions. “I would like to go on real Jeopardy! but you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your email address,” she shared. “So every June, I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how did. They just say ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to twelve months if you got on the show.'”

“And guess what?” she asked the podcast host, before noting, “I haven’t gotten on the show.”

According to the actress who has also starred in titles including Maniac, La La Land, and Crazy, Stupid, Love her devotion to the show runs deep. “But I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right and I swear I could go on Jeopardy!,” she reveals.

The question is, would they allow a celebrity to compete on the regular show as players compete for real money, or would they allow her to compete under the condition that winnings would go to charity like they do for players on Celebrity Jeopardy!? It would be an interesting scenario to explore.

Let us know what you think of Stone’s wish to be on Jeopardy! in the comments section, below.

