‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date (VIDEO)

What To Know Prime Video has set the Season 4 premiere date for The Legend of Vox Machina.

The streaming service has also teased what to expect from the heroes in the new episodes.

Citizens of Exandria, grab a pint and rejoice! On Tuesday, March 3, Prime Video announced that Season 4 of the acclaimed animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, will arrive on Wednesday, June 3, with a three episode weekly rollout.

And if you’re wondering what adventures await the unlikely found family group of heroes, look no further than the teaser announcement, which in addition to revealing the date shows a short preview of “The Whispered One.” Watch it above.

In a continuation of a scene that was shown at the climax of Season 3, a group of cult leaders chant menacingly as an orb gives way to a face with sunken eyes. Considered to be the series’ ultimate “Big Bad,” The Whispered One’s presence has been teased since Season 1, when antagonists Delilah and Sylas Briarwood took over gunslinger Percy’s (Taliesin Jaffe) home city of Whitestone and set their sights on performing a ritual underneath the city that would presumably summon the all-powerful deity.

While further investigations into the Briarwoods’ exploits were put on hold once the group of villainous dragons known as the Chroma Conclave came to destroy the city, it looks like evil never left…and now, with new followers recruited and his power growing, it looks like The Whispered One is ready to finally reveal himself.

When we last saw the Vox Machina gang — barbarian Grog ( Travis Willingham), druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), half-elf twins Vex (Laura Bailey) and Vax (Liam O’Brien), Percy, bard Scanlan ( Sam Riegel), and gnome Pike (Ashley Johnson) — the group had separated in search of their own dreams and pursuits. A year later, they’re still on their own journeys, but when evil threatens to destroy Exandria once again, they’re called back together — after all, if there’s anyone who can save the world, it’s them.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, June 3, Prime Video