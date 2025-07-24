As the scrappy found family that could, they’ve conquered necromancers and vampires, a hoard of dragons, unexpected family reunions, personal angst, and much more over the course of three seasons — and they’ve still got more adventures to undertake! At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Prime Video announced that The Legend of Vox Machina, its hit animated series from Critical Role/Metapigeon Studios and Titmouse, will return for a fourth season in 2026. The news of Season 4’s premiere also came with an early renewal for a fifth (and final) season.

“It’s so rare for any television series to get to tell a complete story, beginning to end, exactly as it was envisioned,” executive producers and Critical Role co-founders Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, who voice bard Scanlan and barbarian Grog, respectively, said in a statement. “We’re so grateful to our fans, the critters, our partners at Prime Video, and the original Kickstarter backers for bringing this show to life, and turning the numbskulls of Vox Machina into animation legends.”

“A huge congratulations to our creative collaborators at Critical Role and Titmouse for bringing the incredible story of The Legend of Vox Machina to life for our global Prime Video customers,” added Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Achieving five seasons is a significant milestone for everyone involved, and we can’t wait for fans to experience what we have planned for the epic fifth and final season of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video.”

The end of Season 3 found the group — Grog, Scanlan, half-elf twins Vex’ahlia (Laura Bailey) and Vax’ildan (Liam O’Brien), druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), gnome cleric Pike (Ashley Johnson), and gunslinger Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) — heading their separate ways after defeating the Chroma Conclave, a group of deadly dragons that posed a threat to the entirety of Exandria. When another world-ending threat arrives, they reunite to save the world once more. In one of the final scenes of Season 3, the show teased the arrival of “The Whispered One,” an all-powerful deity and Vox Machina’s ultimate enemy, hinting that the Big Bad was poised to be a focal point of future storytelling. In a new clip shared exclusively at today’s panel (which you can watch above), the group confirms that they are indeed going after him. How? Well, it’s all part of Percy’s master plan (or, should we say, “The Cobalt Soul Affair.”)

Longtime Critters will have fun finding scattered Easter Eggs in the above clip, such as the mention of the Cobalt archives and warrior monks (which ties directly to Beauregard Lionett, one of the characters in the upcoming Mighty Nein series) and the introduction of Taryon Darrington, an artificer and member of the Darrington Brigade who originally joined Vox Machina later in its original campaign.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4, Prime Video