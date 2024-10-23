‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Cast Announces Season 4 Renewal (VIDEO)

There are still three episodes left before Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina comes to a close, but fans can join Grog in celebrating with a mug of ale — because Prime Video has officially announced that the popular animated series from Critical Role/Metapigeon Studios and Titmouse will return for a fourth season! (Can we get a “How Do You Want To Do This?”)

“The fantastic team at Critical Role and Titmouse continues to deliver captivating seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina and we are excited for more to come,” said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Our global Prime Video audience has embraced this series from the beginning and the fans, along with us, remain passionate about the characters and stories.”

Adapted from Critical Role’s first live-streamed tabletop roleplay game, the series was originally funded on Kickstarter and quickly broke records, raising more than $1 million in funding. Prime Video acquired the project in 2019, commissioning a landmark first season of 10 episodes that debuted in 2022 to acclaim across the board and in 2023, Amazon Studios doubled down on their investment in the property, announcing a Mighty Nein series based on Critical Role’s second campaign of the same name.

“We are beyond thrilled—and grateful—to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog and everyone’s favorite character—Scanlan,” added executive producer Sam Riegel. “With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season Four.”

Season 3 focused on the continuation of Vox Machina’s battle against Thordak the Cinder King (the late Lance Reddick) and his army of dragons known as the “Chroma Conclave” who sought to destroy the world of Exandria. Where Season 4 of the series might go remains to be seen (it’s not too early to theorize!) but given past hints and world-building over the past three seasons, it’s very likely that fans could see more of the Big Bad known as “The Whispered One”: a powerful deity introduced briefly in Season 1, whose worshipers include evil mages and necromancers. In other words, Vox Machina may have soon have bigger problems on their hands than angry dragons…

Get ready for more mayhem, more epic quests and more angst—and watch the announcement video above from Riegel, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe and Laura Bailey.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 3, Prime Video