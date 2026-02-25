Megyn Kelly Addresses Major New Detail in Nancy Guthrie Case & What Savannah Is Keeping Secret

What To Know Megyn Kelly suggested that Savannah Guthrie may have undisclosed information about her mother Nancy’s abduction.

A detail mentioned by Savannah in a recent Instagram video had not been previously confirmed by authorities.

Kelly also speculated that the timing of Savannah’s $1 million reward offer might have been influenced by concerns within the family.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has suggested that Today co-host Savannah Guthrie may have additional knowledge about her mother’s disappearance that has not yet been made public.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect, shared a description of the potential abductor, and cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.

On Tuesday’s (February 24) edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly addressed Savannah’s latest Instagram appeal. In a video released Tuesday, Savannah shared an update and also offered a “reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to [Nancy’s] recovery.”

Kelly focused specifically on the first line of Savannah’s video, in which the NBC host said, “I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed.”

“No one has ever said that before,” Kelly said, referring specifically to the mention of Nancy being taken from her bed. “In fact, the sheriff said it early on and then took it back and said he didn’t mean to say that and wasn’t confirming whether or not she was taken from her bed.”

She continued, “But there it is, straight from Savannah Guthrie herself. That’s news.”

One of Kelly’s guests, Hamilton Security Group founder James Hamilton, said he also noticed the mention of the bed. “Now, is she just saying that, as if to say, you know, sometimes in kidnappings, like a JonBenét Ramsey taken from her bed type of deal. And it’s almost like something you would say,” Hamilton stated.

“But I’m with you,” he added. “I think she was literally, that Savannah knows something that we didn’t know, and now we do know, that she was taken from her bed.”

If that’s the case, Hamilton says it rules out the possibility that Nancy answered the door to the suspect. “But if they roused her from her bed, that’s a totally different thing, and that’s significant,” Hamilton noted.

Kelly also suggested the reason Savannah is offering the $1 million reward now is that a family member might have talked her out of it originally.

“There is also the possibility that the reason somebody close to Savannah talked her out of offering a million dollars early on is they thought somebody might come out of the woodwork and point the finger at them,” she stated.