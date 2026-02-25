‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Says ‘That’s OK, It Was Fun’ After Heartbreaking $15,000 Loss

Bad luck! A The Price Is Right contestant left host Drew Carey silent when she lost a prize worth $15,000. The Shell Game loss came a few weeks after a contestant won a trip on the same game.

Lindsay Stockham, the first contestant up to bidder’s row on February 24, won the sixth item up for bid. She won a 66-inch outdoor portable bar, worth $3,623. Stockham had the highest bid of $1,202.

After winning the outdoor bar, the game show contestant came to the stage to try to complete her outdoor furnishings. She played Shell Game for an outdoor kitchen island featuring a 32-inch grill, a fridge, and a monarch umbrella, valued at $14,995.

The Shell Game requires contestants to guess if a product shown to them is higher or lower than the price shown. If they get it right, they get to choose a shell. Under one of the shells is a ball. They can win all four shells if they get them right. However, if they get less than that right, they run the risk of not picking the shell with the ball under it. If they wind up not picking that one, they do not get the prize.

The first item was an alarm clock with a glow-in-the-dark face. It was priced at $55, and Stockham said it was lower. The clock was $20, so she got to pick a shell and chose the second one.

A USB stream fountain was the second item. The contestant said it was lower than $75. It was $40, so she was correct and picked the fourth one.

The third item was a portable heater that heats over 200 square feet. It was priced at $100 and Stockham said it was higher. It was $129, so she chose the first shell.

She had the chance to win up to $30,000 if she got the ball because The Price Is Right would add $14,995 in cash to her winnings. However, for the fourth item, a cake display, she said it was lower than $80. It was actually higher, priced at $92.

Drew Carey picked up the third shell to see if the balls was underneath it since that was the only one Stockham hadn’t chosen. It was under there, so she did not win the prize.

The host just stared at the ball in silence for a few seconds as Stockham said, “That’s okay, it was fun.”

Carey shook her hand and sighed. He finally spoke when he gave the outro and threw the ball to the camera.

Stockham, did however, make it to the Showcase by only spinning a .30 on the wheel. Her opponents went over $1, so they did not qualify.

She bid $22,000 on a pair of personal boats, a suite of electronics including computers, iPads, and phones, and a 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis. The actual retail price was $22,260, which made her $260 off. Her opponent, Joshua, was over $5,000 off, so she won. Stockham walked away with a total of $26,072 in prizes.