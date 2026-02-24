‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins on Rat Race After Show Admits Technical Error

The Price Is Right is not always right! One contestant walked away with nothing at first, but after the staff reviewed the tapes, she went home with a prize.

Leslie Harris, from Chicago, Illinois, partied hard on Mardi Gras after it was revealed that she had won after all. She won the third item up for bid on February 17, which was a 55-inch smart TV and a 14-inch laptop. Harris bid the highest bid of $2,000 on the items, which were valued at $2,749.

She then came to the stage to play Rat Race. Rat Race typically has three prizes the game show contestant can win, with one of the items typically being a car. They can win the chance to bid on three mechanical rats, who all race to the finish line. Out of five rats, whichever ones land in the top three are the ones who win.

If a contestant chooses a rat that comes in fourth or fifth, they do not win the prizes. The contestant has to correctly price three items in order to gain three rats. Up to three prizes can be won, depending on the placement of the rats.

Harris was playing for a record player with five albums, three instruments, and a 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross L. She only got one price correct and earned one rat to race for her. The contestant picked the green one.

Model Alexis Gaube started the race and the green rat seemed to be behind the whole time. At the very end, the green and orange rats were neck and neck.

When they crossed the finished line, the buzzer went off, because it appeared that the green rat came in fourth place. “Leslie, that was a rough one,” host Drew Carey said.

It turned out there was hope for Harris after all. When the shoe came back from a commercial, Carey said the tapes were reviewed, and she actually did win.

“During the break, we’ve been looking at the footage, and according to our video, the referee declared that the green rat came in third just by a nose. So, you’re going to win the vinyl LP package.”

“Thank you!” Harris replied.

“Congratulations!” Carey said.

Harris did not make it to the Showcase as she spun a 1.10 on the wheel. Fans reacted to the review on Instagram.

“I love that they reviewed the tape. Congratulations, Leslie!!” one fan said.

“I saw that when it aired & thought they better review that & give her the 3rd place prize. Thank goodness they made it right,” another commented.

“Always wondered what happened if it was that close. Kudos for the review!” a third added.