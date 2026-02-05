‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Gets Sent Home After Drew Carey Mishap

There’s no place like home. A The Price Is Right contestant from Canada won a trip to Canada! But this all happened after host Drew Carey had a little mishap.

Ryan Fletcher, from Nova Scotia, Canada, won $500 when he got the exact amount on the sixth item up for bid on February 4. He bid $1,200 on a pair of inflatable Zorb balls.

Fletcher then came to the stage to play Shell Game for a chance to win a seven-day trip to, you guessed it, Canada, except this time it is Vancouver, worth $9,700.

After announcer George Gray shared that he could win a trip to Vancouver, Drew Carey asked where Ryan was from. He said Canada and Gray said, “We’re sending you home!” which caused the whole room to laugh.

All Fletcher had to do was try to guess which shell had the ball underneath it. But first, he had to decide if the prices of items on a shelf were higher or lower than what they were listed at. If he got it right, the game show contestant earned the chance to put a red circle in front of one of the shells. Whichever circles have a marker in front of them at the end of the game are in the running. If the ball is under one of them, Fletcher wins the trip.

The first item Fletcher had to make a decision on was a potato masher marked as $25. He said lower and was right since it was $15. He put the red circle in front of the first shell.

“Could be a winner already, but let’s not take a chance,” Drew Carey said. But then he had a mishap. He picked up the next circle, but actually picked up two because they were stuck together. The host slammed one down on the table to separate them. It worked, and he laughed.

The second item was a smart pet feeder priced at $105. The contestant went higher, but was wrong since it was $90. This did not earn Fletcher another circle.

Fletcher knew that the portable cooler had to be more than $70. It was $119, and he chose the fourth shell. The final item was an adjustable wooden easel marked at $55.

“That’s a tough one,” Fletcher said. He wound up picking lower, which was right. The easel was $33. He chose the second shell for his last pick.

Carey lifted up the third one, which was the only one not in the running, and it didn’t have a ball under it, so Fletcher won the trip. The ball wound up being under the fourth one.

Fletcher advanced to the Showcase after spinningan .80 on the wheel. He bid $35,629 on a Paul Smith designer wardrobe and luggage, a trip to Machu Picchu, and a 2025 Nissan Sentra SV.

The actual retail price was $40,684, which made him $5,055 under. His opponent, Christopher, was $14,000 under, so Fletcher won the showcase. This gave him a grand total of $52,251.