‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Laughs at Contestant After Car Win

Those who dream of being on The Price Is Right probably don’t dream of being laughed at by host Drew Carey, but for one contestant, he couldn’t help but chuckle at her reaction to her win.

Brandi Carlin won the fifth item up for bid on March 25. She had the highest bid of $2,901 on a home gym that featured a multi-station gym, a digital gym membership, and a water bottle, worth $3,622.

She then made her way to the stage to win more prizes. Carlin played Money Game, which she said was “one of her favorites.”

“It’s one of my favorites, too,” host Drew Carey said.

All the game show contestant had to do was pick the correct first two and last two numbers of the price of the car. She only had four chances to win. If Carlin got more than four wrong, she went home with nothing.

Carlin was given the third number of the car, which was a two. She chose 23 for the first two numbers. Since it had a dollar sign behind it and not a car symbol, it was wrong. The Price Is Right contestant then chose 24 and was correct.

This left her with two chances to try to figure out the last two numbers. Carlin chose 64 and was correct off the bat.

After she won the 2-26 Toyota Corolla LE, Carlin threw her hands up and screamed with her mouth wide open. She gave Drew Carey a big hug, all while yelling in his ear.

He told her to go over to the car. Carlin continued to scream at the camera. When she got to the car, the camera panned to Carey, who chuckled as he said, “We’ll be right back. Don’t go away.” He could then be heard laughing as he looked over at Carlin.

Carlin did not make it to the Showcase since she only spun .75 on the wheel.

“Winner!” a YouTube user said.

“Way to go!!!! Winner,” said another.

“Very swell win!” added a third.