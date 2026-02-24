Nancy Guthrie Suspect Reportedly Seen in Doorbell Camera Footage on Different Day

What To Know A law enforcement source claims doorbell camera images show the masked suspect at Nancy Guthrie’s home on different days.

Authorities have not confirmed the timing of the images, emphasizing there is no timestamp and that such claims are speculative.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

The suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie appears to have been captured on her doorbell camera before the night she went missing, a law enforcement source has shared with multiple news outlets.

According to several outlets, including ABC News, Fox News Digital, and CBS News, a source with knowledge of the investigation revealed information that suggested the masked man scouted Nancy’s Tucson, Arizona, home prior to her suspected abduction on January 31.

The source claims that one of the doorbell camera images released by investigators was taken at an earlier date than the others. The FBI previously released footage showing an armed individual wearing a mask, gloves, and a backpack tampering with Nancy’s doorbell camera.

Local authorities have not confirmed the appearances were on different days, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that the information did not come from him.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: A source with knowledge of the investigation just confirmed to me that these two images were taken on different days and may show the same person. pic.twitter.com/YZVhNifwBg — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) February 24, 2026

The images, said to have been captured at an earlier date, appear to show the masked man outside Nancy’s house, this time without a backpack. It is unclear when exactly the images were taken.

According to Fox News Digital, authorities have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for the entire month of January, the night of January 11, and the hours around Nancy’s disappearance between January 31 and February 1.

In a statement on X, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, “There is no date or timestamp associated with these images. Therefore any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

Statement regarding doorbell surveillance footage in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation – pic.twitter.com/JZhd3i8Wx5 — Pima County Sheriff’s Department (@PimaSheriff) February 24, 2026

Nanos shared similar sentiments in a statement to People on Monday (February 23), saying, “There is no evidence to support that… and there is no evidence to support it was all on the same day. It is speculative at best and remains part of an ongoing investigation.”

The 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted or kidnapped from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage, shared a description of the potential abductor, and gathered possible DNA evidence.

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital that if the images were taken on an earlier date, it suggests the suspect was casing the home and therefore was “the hallmark of someone who thought about this before they acted.”

“And it matters significantly from a legal standpoint, because premeditation and planning elevate the severity of what investigators are looking at,” Pack explained. “The suspect in this case may have thought they were being careful. But appearing twice on camera while trying to avoid identification isn’t careful. That’s exposure. And right now, investigators are working very hard to close that gap.”