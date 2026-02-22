‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Finale Explained by Cast (VIDEO)

What To Know The Season 1 finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sees Dunk and Egg going off on an adventure.

Prince Maekar, now heir to the throne, asked Dunk to be his knight and take Egg on as his squire.

The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast reveals how their characters feel about Dunk and Egg heading into Season 2, filming now.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 finale.]

Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) won his trial of seven, but it came at the steep cost of Prince Baelor Targaryen’s (Bertie Carvel) life. In the Season 1 finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Dunk and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) dealt with the fallout of the deadly battle. The cast of the Game of Thrones spinoff breaks down the finale in the video above. Season 2 is currently filming, as of the time of publication.

It was time for Prince Aegon (Egg) to become an official squire after the tragic loss of his Uncle Baelor, heir to the Iron Throne. Now, Egg’s father, Prince Maekar (Sam Spruell) — the one who accidentally killed his brother, Baelor, in the trial in Episode 5 — is the future king of Westeros, making his sons the next in line for the throne. Maekar asked Dunk to take Egg on as his squire, admitting that his youngest boy refused to squire for anyone else. However, it was on the condition that Dunk take a place among Maekar’s knights so Egg could stay with his family.

Instead, Dunk offered for Egg to travel with him, and he would train the prince like Ser Arlan (Danny Webb) trained him, with a humble upbringing. Maekar didn’t want this for his son. At the end of the episode, Egg lied and said that Maekar changed his mind and allowed Egg to travel with Dunk. Spruell can’t say how Maekar will potentially retaliate against Dunk for inadvertently taking his son (again) in Season 2, as they’re filming now, “but I think it’s quite clear by the end that again he’s lost another son to an influence beyond his sphere,” Spruell says above.

“That must kill him as a dad that he can’t bring up the son he wants,” Spruell adds.

Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) offered Dunk a role by his side, where they’d travel Westeros together on wildly fun adventures. How will Lyonel feel once he finds out that Dunk rejected him for a Targaryen?

“He’d probably be like, ‘Wow, you’ve got some balls. I offered you this amazing opportunity, and you went off with this little bald kid.’ That would be as interesting to him as any other aspect of Dunk,” Ings says. “Lyonel’s a mercurial guy. He might have a little hissy fit about it, and then quite quickly suggest they go and have a drink and dance on some tables and slap each other.”

Learn more about how the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms characters feel about Dunk and Egg in the Season 1 finale in the full video interview above, including an update on how Tanselle, who’s been MIA since the end of Episode 3, feels about the trial of seven being fought in her honor.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 2 Premiere, 2027, HBO