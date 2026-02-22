Will Tanselle Be in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2? Tanzyn Crawford Speaks Out

What To Know The fate of Tanselle “Too Tall” in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms remains uncertain as of the Season 1 finale.

Actress Tanzyn Crawford expresses enthusiasm for continuing Tanselle’s story with Dunk and Egg.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is filming now.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 finale.]

Tanselle “Too Tall” (Tanzyn Crawford) and Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) hit it off in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but everything changed when the cruel Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett) snapped Tanselle’s finger in half after she slayed a dragon in a puppet show. Dunk attacked Aerion in response to the unjust violence, resulting in the first trial of seven seen in Westeros in 100 years.

The trial changed Westerosi history forever when Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell) accidentally killed his brother, Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), heir to the Iron Throne, who was fighting against his family for Dunk. All of this happened because of what Aerion did to Tanselle. The season ended with Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) suggesting that he and Dunk go find Tanselle and her traveling company of puppeteers.

The duo goes searching for her in George R.R. Martin‘s Dunk and Egg novellas, but they never find her. Does this mean that Tanselle is gone for good in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after the Season 1 finale? Showrunner Ira Parker previously revealed that Martin showed him 12 unpublished Dunk and Egg stories on which he could base future plots. It’s not impossible to imagine that an update on Tanselle could exist in those pages.

We asked Crawford about the possibility of seeing her in Season 2, and she was playfully coy in her response.

“I would definitely love to continue her story and continue the Dunk and Tanselle connection, so I’m excited for the future of Tanselle,” Crawford tells TV Insider, smiling. “That’s all I can say.”

How does Tanselle feel about this historic trial of seven taking place to defend her? Crawford’s answer to this question implies that we could see more of the character.

“I wondered that, too,” Crawford tells us. “There’s so many possible options. Did she leave and dismiss it and not think about it and self-preserve, or is this playing on her mind? I think that’s a question that’s up in the air. I think it should be left for interpretation. I don’t think I can answer that, because I think it could be explored later on, so it’s kind of up in the air. I’m sure it weighs on her somewhat, but she doesn’t really know this guy, so saving her own life and her family’s life is a priority.”

Learn more about Tanselle’s feelings about Dunk and Egg and the Ashford ordeal in the video interview above.

