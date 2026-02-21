Olympics and Season Finales (‘Knight,’ ‘All Creatures’), Town Hall Star Power

NBC Sports

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: One last busy weekend in Milan and Cortina as the Winter Games, which have captured the attention of a global audience, prepare for Sunday’s closing ceremony (2:30 pm/ET) staged in Verona’s ancient Arena di Verona, a World Heritage site. With a theme of “Beauty in Motion,” the ceremony features music and dance in the city immortalized by Shakespeare before becoming Party Central for the athletes. Final weekend highlights include a figure skating exhibition gala (Saturday, 2 pm/ET), including gold medal women’s champion Alysa Liu, and the men’s gold-medal hockey final (Sunday, 8:10 am/ET). Other sports wrapping up competition include curling, speed skating, skiing, ski mountaineering, cross-country skiing, biathlon, and bobsled. All events can be livestreamed and replayed on Peacock, with coverage on NBC and USA Network throughout the day. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.) NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap airs each night at 8/7c. Next stop: the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028!

Steffan Hill / HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: The engaging fable from the world of Game of Thrones wraps its first season with humble Ser Dunk (Peter Claffey) nursing his wounds after surviving the grueling “Trial of Seven,” wallowing in guilt over the outcome. But where does that leave his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), aka Aegon Targaryen? “I think I’m done with princes,” Dunk declares. But we think otherwise, and we look forward to more adventures with this duo in seasons to come.

Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: In classic fashion, the heartwarming drama ends its sixth season with a Christmas holiday special that leaves a warm glow, though not without a few tears shed. It’s 1945, and Yorkshire is in a celebratory mood with the war ended and the healing begun. But there’s a turkey shortage, and housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) is intent on winning a prize bird at the pub’s darts contest. James (Nicholas Ralph) has his hands full preparing the children’s nativity pageant amid a flu outbreak, while Siegfried (Samuel West) is disarmed by the return of a former flame and a case involving a recalcitrant goat. Listen closely, and you’ll hear several people urging James to someday write a book, which is exactly what the real-life veterinarian did (under the pen name James Herriot).

HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: In Season 4’s penultimate episode of the bold and bleak high-finance drama, upstart banking app Tender is in the headlines, and the fallout ensnares the series’ key players: smugly manipulative co-founder Whitney (Max Minghella), appalled CEO puppet Henry (Kit Harington) and his panicked wife Yasmin (Marisa Abela), while instigator Harper (Myha’la) carries on without her mentor. If Tender falls, who will fall with it? There’s likely to be more than one scapegoat.

A CNN and Variety Town Hall: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey (Saturday, 7/6c, CNN): The Oscars are just a few weeks away, and two contemporary Academy veterans — three-time acting nominee Timothée Chalamet (currently nominated for Marty Supreme) and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey — gather in a town-hall setting to talk about their craft at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communications, where McConaughey has taught for the last decade. The actors, who met while playing father and son in Interstellar, discuss their influences and their creative process while taking questions from a student audience.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV:

· Shoresy (Saturday, streaming on Hulu): Hockey is hot again, thanks to Heated Rivalry and the Winter Olympics. The sport is played for laughs in Canada’s Letterkenny spinoff, with the underdog Bulldogs returning for a fifth season.

· The Stars Between Us (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Channel favorite Sarah Drew and Matt Long (Manifest) star in a cosmic romance as a reporter and an astronomy professor whose paths cross during an eclipse event.

· A Missed Connection (Saturday, 8/7c, Great American Family): More romantic kismet in the story of a photographer (Alex Trumble) who’s been looking for five years for the woman he glimpsed on a train platform. They meet again on the way to a wedding — and she’s the bride.

· Double Double Trouble (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Tami Roman plays twin sisters Drea and Ali in a psychological thriller that pits the sibs in a deadly love triangle.

· Kingdom (Saturday, 8/7c, BBC America): The nature series concludes its five-year survival story of lion, leopard, wild dog, and hyena families in Zambia.

· 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Anne-Marie Green reports on the grisly 2024 murder of Milwaukee college student Sade Robinson, with security-camera footage on a secluded beach providing evidence of her killer.

· Yogi’s 65th Anniversary Pic-a-Nic (Sunday, 6 am/5c, MeTV Toons): Return to Jellystone Park with the smarter-than-average Yogi Bear for a daylong (through 8/7c) marathon of animated antics alongside his loyal sidekick Boo-Boo.

· 2026 BAFTA Film Awards (8/7c, BBC America): The Traitors‘ Alan Cumming hosts the ceremony honoring the best of British and global cinema from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. (Earlier, Cumming can be seen hosting the annual Movies for Grownups Awards with AAPR the Magazine on PBS at 7/6c, with Adam Sandler receiving a Career Achievement Award.)

· The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): Chief Investigative Correspondent Pamela Brown reports on “The Rise of Christian Nationalism” as a political and cultural force.

· American Dad (Sunday, 9/8c, Fox): Seth MacFarlane‘s animated comedy returns to the Fox lineup, joining new episodes of Family Guy at 8/7c and 9:30/8:30c.

· Dark Winds (9/8c, AMC): Series star Zahn McClarnon directs an exciting episode of the crime drama, with Navajo Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and his team catching up to a teenage runaway while in the crosshairs of a female assassin (Franka Potente).

· History’s Greatest Picks (Sunday, 9/8c, History Channel): American Pickers‘ Mike Wolfe hosts a series that unpacks the stories behind historical relics.

· Vanished (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): In the thriller’s finale, Alice (Kaley Cuoco) escapes captivity and finally tracks down her missing boyfriend Tom (Sam Claflin), but the danger’s not over.