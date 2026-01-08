‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’: Dunk & Egg Play Tall & Small Blocks (VIDEO)

With a name like Ser Duncan the Tall, the actor playing him has got to be big. Enter Peter Claffey, 6’5″. He stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones spinoff, alongside the young Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays a little bald boy named Egg. The two form an unlikely friendship as a hedge knight and squire.

Claffey and Ansell’s visit to the TV Insider studio gave us the perfect opportunity to launch “Knock Your Blocks Off: Tall and Small Edition.” In the video above, Claffey, 29, takes on the tiny block tower, while Ansell, 11, takes on the big one.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones, when two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Claffey and Ansell are improbable friends as well. They spent a lot of time playing in arcades to get to know each other ahead of filming, they told TV Insider, so they’re in their element playing “Knock Your Blocks Off” together.

Our blocks have universal questions — mostly TV-related, and some that are just silly and fun — on each, so every cast that plays is getting the same questions. Luck of the draw determines which ones they get to answer. The tall and small block towers have identical questions.

Tune in to the full “Knock Your Blocks Off” video to see the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars answer questions about their favorite TV shows and characters, and more, and, of course, to get a glimpse at their delightful chemistry that will be on display when the six-part Game of Thrones prequel debuts on HBO.

We have a feeling you’re about to fall in love with Dunk and Egg and their friendship. Luckily for us, the charming spinoff is already renewed for Season 2.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 18, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max