[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Episode 4.]

Dunk and Egg are TV’s new favorite duo. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell made their star-making debuts as George R.R. Martin‘s famous hedge knight and his squire in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 in December. The Game of Thrones spinoff is already renewed for Season 2, and they’ve already started filming (it comes out in 2027). Series creator Ira Parker revealed his dream plan for Dunk and Egg that spans decades.

How many seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will there be?

There are two already confirmed, but Parker told Esquire that he wants to make more than just one season per book (there are three published Dunk and Egg novellas). Ideally, he’d make 12 to 15 seasons of that span Dunk and Egg’s entire lifetimes. Season 1 Episode 3 revealed that Egg is no peasant. He’s Prince Aegon Targaryen, the youngest son of Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell) and nephew of Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), the heir to the Iron Throne. Season 1 Episode 4, which came out early on Friday, February 6, revealed the immediate aftermath of Dunk learning this truth.

Parker’s dream is to have Claffey and Ansell play Dunk and Egg in every stage of the characters’ lives.

“I hope George keeps writing these,” Parker told Esquire. “The truth is — and I’ve pitched this to HBO with a couple very polite eye rolls — I want to do four or five now with Egg as a kid. Then, I want to come back in 10 years and do four or five more seasons with Egg the Prince. And with real Dexter and real Peter, just the age that they are at that point. Then, we’ll come back 10 years after that and do well, Egg the adult. So, it would be over the course of their lifetime. And mine, too.”

The showrunner admitted, “I’m not sure anyone’s going to let me go for that,” but given the fact that viewers have quickly fallen in love with Claffey and Ansell’s performances, there may be considerable fan interest in this.

The funniest part about all of this is, Ansell told TV Insider during our “Knock Your Blocks Off” game that fans online were convinced he was cast as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter TV show on HBO, but he didn’t like the idea of committing to a show that would take up 10 years of his life. Ansell, could you be interested in playing Egg for a couple of decades more?

What books does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapt?

Season 1 has six episodes total, and Season 2 is expected to have around the same number of episodes. Season 1 adapts the first of three novellas in Martin’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series. The first is called The Hedge Knight. Season 2 adapts book two, The Sworn Sword. Book three is called The Mystery Knight.

There are only three published Dunk and Egg novellas, but Parker revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Martin shared 12 unpublished stories about the duo with him during the creation of the HBO series. Thanks to that, Parker is clued into where the characters are going in the source material, should Martin choose to publish more tales.

“These stories take them all the way through their lives. Some of these are just a paragraph, but they give you a sense of where they’re going to go and the people who come back in and out of the story,” Parker shared.

Martin told The Hollywood Reporter in a separate interview, “The big issue is that I have only written three novellas, and I have a lot more stories about Dunk and Egg in my f***ing head, I’ve got to get them down on paper. I began writing two at various points in the past year. One is set in Winterfell and one set in the Riverlands.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO