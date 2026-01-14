‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Boss Reveals How Long Season 2 Filming Will Take

HBO is betting on the hedge knight. Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was renewed for Season 2 months before its series premiere on January 18. HBO announced the drama’s early renewal during the HBO and HBO Max slate presentation, hosted by Casey Bloys, on Thursday, November 20, in New York City. HBO also revealed when to expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 to premiere.

TV Insider caught up with series creator Ira Parker, who previously worked on House of the Dragon (which also got an early renewal on November 20), in January before the spinoff debuts. He shared an update on Season 2, which is already in production.

“We’ve shot 10 days of Season 2,” Parker tells TV Insider. “We [took] a month break for Christmas, and then for this and premiere week, and then we come back and do a lot of work. So it’s a weird schedule, but I’m happy we got those 10 days in before. We’ve shot some very nice stuff.”

Season 2 filming will take about three months. Parker says, “It’s a week longer than Season 1, so it’s about 14 weeks we have.”

Here’s everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2.

Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms renewed?

HBO renewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for Season 2 and House of the Dragon for Season 4 on Thursday, November 20. House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres in summer 2026.

When does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 premiere?

HBO says to expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 in 2027 and House of the Dragon Season 4 in 2028.

When does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms come out?

The renewal came two months before the series premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set to air on Sunday, January 18, at 10/9c on HBO. Episodes will be available on the same days and times on HBO Max.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a half-hour drama series.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. Dunk and Egg are two unlikely heroes in Westeros. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Season 1 stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. The cast also includes Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer, and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a trio of novellas written by George R.R. Martin. The three stories are The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010), and the collection’s official title was Tales of Dunk and Egg. Martin is credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the HBO adaptation. It’s co-created with Ira Parker, with executive producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. The directors are Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 18, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 2 Premiere, 2027, HBO and HBO Max