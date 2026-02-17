‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Dave Marrs Gets Flirty in Funny BTS Clip

What To Know Jenny Marrs shared a humorous behind-the-scenes clip of her husband, Dave Marrs, from the latest episode of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous.

Jenny described the show’s Tuesday, February 17, episode as one of her favorites of the season.

The episode comes shortly after the Marrs family lost their beloved sheep and her newborn lambs.

Lots of laughter happened behind the scenes of the latest episode of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous.

Ahead of the show’s Tuesday, February 17, episode, Jenny Marrs took to Instagram to share a funny moment between her and her husband, Dave Marrs, that happened during filming. “I’m pretty sure this moment didn’t make the episode 😂 but, now that I have your attention with the behind-the-scenes nonsense that takes place around here, I wanted to remind you all that there is another NEW episode of Fixer to Fabulous tonight at 8/7c on @hgtv!” she captioned the post.

Jenny added, “This is a really sweet one – we reconfigure a home for an amazing family [whose] needs have changed over the years. It’s one of my very favorites and I can’t wait for you all to see it! 🤍.”

In the clip, Jenny complimented Dave and a crew member as they attached a wooden beam to a wall. “You guys are doing great. This is gonna make great television,” she stated.

Dave cheekily replied, “Great television, or a sexy contractor calendar right here? ‘Lift up that stud,’ me or the board?” Looking to get a reaction from Jenny, Dave leaned against the pole in a sexy way. Jenny, however, was unamused.

“No? That didn’t do it?” Dave joked in the video, which ended with both him and Jenny laughing over the funny moment.

Fans shared their own hilarious reactions in the post’s comments. “Oh my jolly, the crickets, and your reaction. Love this, Dave has me cracking up. Hugs from NJ. Such a fan here,” one person wrote. Another added, “He’s so funny!! Love this show!?? 😍.”

Someone else shared, “I love Jenny’s expression as she watches! Cracks me up.” A different person posted, “I have always wondered how y’all get things done, and now I know…you just laugh 😂 it’s the same way with my husband. Y’all are hilarious!!!”

Dave even hopped in the comments, writing, “That stud was definitely me!!!!😂😂😂😂. Look at that butt!” Jenny replied to his comment with two laughing face emojis.

Fixer to Fabulous returned for its seventh season on HGTV in December 2025. The show’s return came after a year full of show cancellations at the network, with series such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas all getting the axe.

2025 was a difficult year for the couple as well, as they mourned the losses of several loved ones, including Dave’s mother and Jenny’s grandmother. Earlier this month, the pair’s family lost their beloved sheep, BaaBaa, and her four newborn lambs.

“With all the really awful and hard things happening in the world right now, the fact that so many of you have reached out to offer encouragement and prayer for our family over the loss of our beloved animals, means so much,” Jenny wrote in a February 10 Instagram post. “The compassion you’ve shown us has been palpable and we are so grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍.”

