What To Know Ghosts stars Sheila Carrasco and Devan Chandler Long take us inside Flower and Thorfinn’s big furniture fight.

The stars also discuss the predicament of being in couples therapy with Pete.

Ghosts put easy-going couple Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) to the test in the latest episode, “The List,” which saw the duo go through some counseling, courtesy of fellow Woodstone spirit, Pete (Richie Moriarty), after a leather chair threatened to tear them apart.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that Sheila and I, we are method actors, and so we took it upon ourselves to have a full-fledged argument for the week prior to this episode,” Long says, joking about gearing up for the storyline. As viewers see in the episode, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) get ready for the arrival of a reviewer, leaving Sam to look for a new spot for her less-stylish recliner chair.

Thorfinn offers to take it into his and Flower’s room, but she’s not so pleased by the new addition, primarily because it is made of leather from a poor, innocent cow. When Flower explains her issue with the new furniture, Thorfinn declares that it’s staying, and in turn, she decides to make passive-aggressive comments about him being in charge.

Taking note of the tension, Pete offers to provide couples counseling to the duo, and learns that Thorfinn sees disagreements as fights or battles to be won. In his mind, he’s won the battle, even explaining how he’d won past battles with his wife hundreds of years ago. While Flower is indifferent to Thorfinn’s view, she doesn’t put up a major fight herself, only noting that it was pointless to try to change his mind.

“We were just really excited to be able to do a storyline where we’re fighting because you don’t see that a lot with Flower and Thorfinn,” Carrasco tells TV Insider. “Most couples, when they’ve been together that long… it was time, and to do it the way we did it over something so mundane, like the chair, and to do it with Pete as our therapist, was really funny,” she adds.

If anything, Carrasco says, “I wish we could have done three therapy scenes in a row, and we keep coming back with more issues. But that’ll hopefully be next season,” she adds, referring to Ghosts‘ already-ordered sixth season.

“I was a little disappointed that because she’s such a pacifist, [she’s just like], ‘this is pointless, whatever, I’m leaving,'” Carrasco continues, adding, “Whereas Sheila would double down and stay.”

Ultimately, Thorfinn is made to understand that winning these battles or fights doesn’t necessarily bode well for the long-term after some sage words from Pete. “Thorfinn looks at everything as a battle, you know, that’s his life. Everything’s a metaphor of a battle,” Long says. On his journey to understanding, Thorfinn has a flashback to his past life, in which he brought a severed head home to his wife and announced it would hang in their main living space.

While Thorfinn may have learned that wasn’t exactly the right way to go about things, Long says with a laugh, “It’s ridiculous, but I support it. Thorfinn is absolutely ridiculous, and maybe a human head would look good on the wall in his little abode there.”

As for Carrasco, she can’t understand what Flower’s hang-up is so much, considering that “hippies wore leather for sure,” but adds, “I liked it. I like it when she has conviction, and so I was definitely down with that being the issue.” Although Thorfinn might be covered in leather himself, Carrasco notes Flower understands there’s nothing the ghost can do to change that.

In her mind, Carrasco says the issue was, “more about it being also her space and not having any say. If he had just asked her, maybe she would have been like, ‘Oh, let’s try it out.’ But I think it was telling her that this is our new chair, [is] what pissed her off. That’s what I love about Flower, because she is a feminist, and she does stand up for herself,” Carrasco concludes.

While the episode saw the couple make up before the final credits rolled, we’ll be keeping a closer eye out to see if the lesson Thorfinn learned really hit home or if another couples therapy session is in the cards.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS