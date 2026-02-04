Savannah Guthrie’s Mom: Police Investigating Possible Ransom Note

What To Know Police are investigating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home.

An alleged ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for Nancy’s return was received by TMZ, and authorities are treating all leads seriously.

Savannah Guthrie has taken a break from her professional duties and publicly appealed for prayers and support as the search for her mother continues.

As previously reported, Pima County authorities believe Nancy may have been abducted or kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday night (January 31). When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered what they described as “concerning evidence,” and they are treating the home as a potential crime scene.

The story took another turn on Tuesday (February 3) when TMZ received an alleged ransom note offering to return Nancy in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. According to the outlet, the value of the Bitcoin demanded is in the “millions.” TMZ also adds that the Bitcoin wallet address provided in the letter is legitimate.

On X, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office shared a statement, writing, “We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that Nancy’s personal belongings were left behind at the house, indicating she didn’t leave the property on her own accord. A source, said to be a close friend of the family, told the publication, “Her stuff was left behind at the house: keys, ID, purse, phone. Everything.”

“It’s not a situation where she voluntarily went away, because she didn’t take any of the things you would normally take if you voluntarily went out,” the source continued, adding that Savannah also “doesn’t believe that her mom just went out of her own accord.”

Savannah has taken a hiatus from the Today show amid her mother’s disappearance. She has also dropped out of her hosting duties for Friday’s (February 6) 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Earlier this week, the Today co-host took to Instagram to ask her followers for their prayers.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Savannah continued. “Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you. Bring her home.”