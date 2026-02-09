Hoda Kotb Anchors ‘Today’ as Hosts Get Choked Up Over Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

What To Know Hoda Kotb returned to co-anchor NBC’s Today alongside Craig Melvin as Savannah Guthrie remains in Tucson, Arizona, supporting her family during the ongoing search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The Today hosts and viewers expressed emotional support and solidarity for Savannah and her family, sharing heartfelt messages and prayers on air and online.

Authorities continue to investigate Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, with blood evidence found at her home, a $50,000 reward offered, and multiple ransom notes received, though their legitimacy remains unconfirmed.

As the search for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, enters its second week, NBC’s Today changed its main hosting lineup.

Sheinelle Jones filled in for Savannah all of last week as she remains with her family in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. On the Monday, February 9, episode of Today, Savannah’s former coanchor, Hoda Kotb, joined Craig Melvin at the hosting desk.

“Hoda is joining us while Savannah remains with her family in Arizona. We are grateful to have you here,” Melvin said at the top of the show’s 7 a.m. ET hour. Kotb, who exited Today in January 2025, replied, “You know what, Craig? We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family. I’m part of the family. I’m happy to be with you, ‘cause we show up for each other. So, let’s get to it.” (Both Kotb and Melvin are missing the 2026 Winter Olympics in the wake of Nancy’s disappearance.)

Later in the hour, Kotb and her colleagues got emotional during that day’s “Morning Boost” segment. “All of us continue to keep Savannah and her family in our hearts and our prayers. And to everyone watching, we’ve been online, we’ve seen the comments, and we know you are feeling the same way,” Jenna Bush Hager said, nearly choking up.

Jones added, “So, we wanted to take a minute to share some of the sweet messages of support the Guthries received over the weekend from viewers all across the country.”

One of the comments read, “Praying for the safe return of your previous mother… sending so many endless prayers,” while another person wrote, “Please know you have millions of people around the world who are standing with and praying for you.” A third fan simply wrote, “Bring Nancy home.”

The fan comments made the Today hosts emotional, with one letting out a deep, audible sigh. “We know everybody is feeling the way we are,” Bush Hager said.

Al Roker, for his part, said people came up to him to share their love and support while he was in San Francisco for the 2026 Super Bowl. Kotb noted that she went to Savannah’s church the day prior, stating, “The outpouring was incredible, for her, her family, her loved ones, all over the country.”

Melvin wrapped up the segment by telling viewers, “Keep praying, keep praying. We sure are.”

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen at her home the night prior. Officials have yet to name any suspects or persons of interest and have continued to investigate Nancy’s home. During a Thursday, February 5, press conference, officials revealed that blood found on the home’s porch was identified as Nancy’s and announced a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts or those responsible for her alleged abduction.

On Saturday, February 7, Savannah and her siblings released another plea video via Instagram, sharing that they will pay in exchange for their mother’s return. Per Today‘s latest report about Nancy’s case on Monday, the video was in response to another reported ransom note sent to news outlets, though the note did not provide proof of life. Officials have yet to confirm whether the note was sent by the same people who sent another ransom note last week, nor whether either note is legitimate and connected to Nancy’s disappearance.

