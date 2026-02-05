Police Announce $50,000 Reward for Answers About Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom

What To Know Police officials investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie are offering a financial reward to those with information about her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after last being seen at her Arizona home the night before.

Officials are continuing to investigate all leads and tips and have made one arrested related to a fake ransom demand.

As the search for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues, police officials are offering an incentive for information related to the case.

“First, I want to let the Guthrie family know that our hearts are heavy for them. After seeing your message last night, it is clear that you and your family are in pain. Please know that we are doing everything to bring your mother home,” Heith Janke, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Phoenix, announced during a Pima County Sheriff’s Department press conference on Thursday, February 5.

Janke continued, “The FBI is now working this case jointly with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and we’re gonna start today by announcing a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery, and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Janke noted that the FBI are continuing to work with law enforcement to find any information related to the case online and on the ground in Tucson, Arizona. He also addressed reports of an alleged ransom note requesting millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s return.

“As with every lead, we are taking it seriously,” Janke stated. “We are in communication with the family, and while we advise and recommend from a law enforcement perspective, any action taken on any ransom is ultimately decided by the family.”

Janke also used the press conference to send a message to “imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation,” stating, “We will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions. We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today.”

Janke concluded his statements by speaking directly to those responsible for Nancy’s disappearance. “Do the right thing. This is an 84-year-old grandma. This is an 84-year-old grandma that needs vital medication for her well-being,” he pleaded. “You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a worse, much worse scenario for you. Please return Nancy home.”

During the press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that no suspects have been identified, contrary to speculation that Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, had been named as a potential suspect. Noting that the department is still waiting on DNA results, Nanos confirmed that blood found on the porch of Nancy’s home belongs to her.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing by her family the following day. Officials believe Nancy was abducted against her will and shared that she requires daily medication that is vital to her health.

Savannah has been absent from NBC’s Today all week and dropped out of cohosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6.

Savannah and her siblings, Camron and Annie, released a plea video via Instagram on Wednesday, February 4, asking for their mother’s safe return. “We are ready to talk,” Savannah said before requesting proof of life.

