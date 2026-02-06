Even if they lose, they won in life because they have love. The Price Is Right is set to host a Valentine’s Day-themed episode with couples competing together for various prizes.

With Valentine’s Day (February 14) falling on a Saturday this year, the episode will air on Friday, February 13. Host Drew Carey will play Cupid as he gives away “luxury romantic vacations, premium automobiles, big money, and more,” according to a press release. The game show features a Valentine’s episode every year with couples competing together.

In a preview clip seen above, a couple celebrating 61 years of being together got to come on down to play a game. They wore shirts that said “he/she picked me 60+ years ago.”

“I’m so excited,” the woman named Barbara said as she hugged Carey.

“What’s the secret?” Carey asked.

“He’s gone a lot,” Barbara joked.

Her husband, Ben, and Carey cracked up for 10 seconds. The couple was set to play a game to try to win a 2026 SUV.

The game show has had couples play together before in past Valentine’s episodes and a special Ultimate Wedding Shower episode in 2013. The Price Is Right also had Couples Week in 2015, which had a pair of contestants playing together from blind dates to expecting parents to those celebrating anniversaries.

A couple playing on the 2026 episode features two wives who matched in pink outfits. The women hold hands and have big smiles on their faces as Carey tells them what they could win.

Another couple, Sharon and Robert, wore shirts that said “Best 40 Years of His/Her Life” as they got to win an awesome prize. See all of these couples and more play on February 13.

What do you think of couples/duos playing The Price Is Right together? Do you think it is a disadvantage or an advantage? Let us know in the comments.