‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Praise Drew Carey’s ‘Positive’ Attitude Towards Contestants

A great host makes a great environment. The Price Is Right fans have praised host Drew Carey for his positive attitude towards contestants, even if they don’t win their game. Many compared him with the original host, Bob Barker.

“I’ve seen a lot of people poo on Drew since I joined this group,” a fan in a TPIR Facebook group said. Well, I’ve been watching a lot of — both Drew and Bob. Drew cheers for the contestants. Keeps it positive for when they lose (well, you still won the one bid prize, and you get to spin the wheel) while Bob gave off a ‘get off my stage’ vibe once the game was over. You can see that Drew loves his job, and I love that!”

Carey became the host of the game show in 2007, after Bob Barker’s longtime career. Barker hosted from its inception in 1972 to 2007.

Even if a contestant loses, Carey typically still says to them, “Well, you still get to spin the wheel” or “You’re going home with a TV, etc.” He will even show shock or sympathy towards contestants, such as saying “Aw, man,” or “You were so close!”

“Drew encourages the models, the crew, etc.,” one fan replied. “He’s a welcome breath of fresh air to the show.”

“I love Drew! He’s funny as hell!” another fan said.



“Drew is much better. Friendly and encouraging, and really seems to enjoy when someone wins. He always tries to make the losing contestants feel better by reminding them what they won on bidders row, and they still get to spin the wheel. He’s very humble. Bob seemed to talk down to contestants and somewhat mock them. When they lost, he would just shoo them off the stage. Drew is great!” a Facebook user said.

“I agree. Drew is wonderful with the contestants,” another fan said.

“Drew is more encouraging and positive towards the contestants, whereas Bob wasn’t,” a TPIR watcher said.

One former contestant shared that Carey interacts with the audience between games and is “very personable.” “He was super kind and encouraging,” they said.

“Both men had their good points and bad points, but Drew is more encouraging and positive towards the contestants as well as his coworkers,” another wrote.

“Drew has a bit of giddiness. He can laugh at himself,” said one fan.

“Yes Drew is the best. So upbeat and positive. Always a smile on his face,” a fan said.

“Drew is very kind. A lot of us appreciate that,” one last fan said.

On the other side of things, some fans pointed out how Barker acted, compared to Carey, which they say isn’t as positive. “Totally agree… I halfway watch Bob and get sick… win or lose, he pushes the contestant right off camera range and hogs the screen for himself…. no chance at spinning the wheel either,” one said.

“I agree. Also, have you noticed that Bob got very impatient with the contestants? I started watching the old shows with Bob, and I started noticing he got really impatient and kind of pissy when he got a contestant who didn’t understand the game or made a mistake. I think that was a peek into his true personality,” another commented.

“Bob towards the end did lose the excitement for being on the show,” another said.

“Bob would have never let the victorious contestants run to check out the prizes. In three strikes, Bob would hound the contestant about picking strikes. Drew says, ‘That’s good actually, there’s now less of a chance of drawing another strike.’ Plus, Bob Barker came from a whole different world of prim and proper game show hosts. Drew did not,” one last fan wrote.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+