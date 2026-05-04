‘The Price Is Right’ Fans React to James O’Halloran’s Drastic Hair Change

The Price Is Right model James O’Halloran has stunned fans with a dramatic change to his hairstyle.

O’Halloran typically has wavy brunette hair that sticks up at least one inch of the top of his head. In a video posted to Instagram on May 1, the model decided to shave it down to almost a buzzcut.

“Some days you wake up and it’s time for a change. Number 8 on top, 5 on the sides. #buzzcut #mensgrooming #hairtransformation #freshcut #menshair,” the post was captioned.

O’Halloran sat in his garage shirtless in shorts, running his fingers through his hair. He set the video to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes.

After a few seconds, The Price Is Right model put an electric razor to his hair. O’Halloran started by slowly shaving down the middle of his head.

He then sped up the video and documented the hair being shaved off. It took a while as he had a lot of layers of hair. O’Halloran shaved the sides of his head almost completely. The top of his head was completely flat, his hair pushed over to the side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James O’Halloran (@jimmyjamesoh)

The only hint of his waves was in the front of his head, where he left a curl hanging down. O’Halloran then touched up his facial hair with the razor before showing off the new hairdo to the camera and running his hand on the short haircut, giving a small smile.

Fans of the game show reacted to the drastic change in his comments. “You are very handsome no matter what length your hair is! ❤️,” one follower said.

“Looks good!” said another.

“I approve this message! Looking good, James,” a third added.

“D**n, you have such great hair, I was bummed to see it buzzed, but somehow you pull it off – rugged and handsome as ever,” one fan wrote.

“You did a great job for yourself,” another pointed out.

One follower asked him if he would ever shave his facial hair off completely. The model replied, “Never say never!”

What do you think of O’Halloran’s transformation? Let us know in the comments.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+