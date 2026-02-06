What To Know Hoda Kotb’s participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics is uncertain, as she is not listed on NBC’s official lineup and has yet to travel to Italy.

Despite her January 2025 exit from Today, Kotb previously shared that she would act as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics and 2028 Summer Olympics.

Both Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin will not travel to Italy for the Olympics in the wake of the disappearance of Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

While the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are about to begin, Hoda Kotb‘s Olympics plans are up in the air.

Earlier this week, NBC confirmed that Savannah Guthrie has dropped out of cohosting the Opening Ceremony amid the ongoing investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Mary Carillo, who was already traveling to Italy to help the network’s Olympics coverage, will take her place as Terry Gannon’s cohost.

Additionally, the network revealed that Today‘s Craig Melvin will also remain stateside during the Games after initially being scheduled to host Olympic Late Night from Saturday, February 7, through Monday, February 9. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed will fill in for Melvin.

Kotb is not listed on NBC’s official lineup of Olympics hosts and commentators, but she previously told Page Six that she would serve as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. “I think it’ll be kind of a Snoop-ish role,” she told the outlet, referring to Snoop Dogg‘s memorable role as a correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kotb, however, has yet to travel to Italy for the Games. Savannah and Melvin’s hosting change-ups also come shortly after NBC reportedly boosted security on the Today set in the wake of Nancy’s disappearance. Given the impact Nancy’s case has had on the Today family, it is likely Kotb could skip the Winter Olympics. NBC has not officially confirmed Kotb’s Olympics status.

Kotb appeared on the Friday, February 6, episode of Today to discuss the investigation into Nancy’s alleged abduction. “There’s been a massive show of support, from vigils to people offering positive thoughts online and just a lot of hope,” she said on the show. “The nation’s rallying around our dear friend Savannah and her family, believing their beloved mom Nancy will be back soon in their loving arms.”

She also praised how Savannah previously helped her Today colleagues during times of need. “We’re all so close with her and we all want to help her. I’m looking at us and I was thinking, like, who was first in the hospital room when [my daughter] Hope was sick? Savannah. Who hopped on a plane when [Carson Daly‘s] parents [died]? Savannah. Who was sitting by [Sheinelle Jones‘ late husband] Uche? How about when [Melvin’s] brother passed? She was there,” Kotb stated.

She continued, “I was thinking this morning, you know, they say, like, ‘Love is patient. Love is kind.’ Like, we’ll be patient and put prayers up. And that’s all we can do.”

Melvin chimed in, stating, “Just the feeling of helplessness. And we’re not helpless because it’s prayer. It’s hope. Prayer and hope.”

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing the following day. Officials have yet to name any suspects in the case and have offered a $50,000 reward to those with any information related to the case. Savannah and her siblings also released a plea video via Instagram on Wednesday, February 4, in which they offered to speak with those responsible in exchange for proof of life for Nancy.

