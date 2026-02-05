What To Know Today‘s Craig Melvin will no longer travel to Italy for NBC’s 2026 Winter Olympics coverage.

Mary Carillo is set to replace Savannah Guthrie as cohost for the Olympics Opening Ceremony, as Guthrie remains absent due to the ongoing search for her missing mother.

The Today set has reportedly increased security and continues to provide updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie, urging viewers to contact authorities with any information.

Savannah Guthrie isn’t the only Today host who will no longer be going to the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, February 4, NBC announced that Mary Carillo will replace Guthrie as Terry Gannon’s cohost for the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6. Savannah pulled out of the Games as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

In addition to naming Savannah’s replacement, NBC also revealed that Craig Melvin will not be traveling to Italy to assist in the network’s Olympics coverage. The Today coanchor was set to host Olympic Late Night from Saturday, February 7, through Monday, February 9. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, who was already scheduled to cover the games, will take over Melvin’s hosting spot.

With Melvin remaining stateside, it is likely he will still cover the biggest Olympic events live from Today‘s Studio 1A in the mornings. Today has not yet announced how NBC’s Olympics coverage will impact the show’s schedule.

“Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller. She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments.

Solomon added, “With his skill and versatility, Ahmed has proven time and again he can step into any hosting role, and we’re thrilled he’s available to handle our late night coverage before heading to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend.”

The changes to Melvin’s Olympics plans come amid reports that security has been boosted on the Today set. Savannah’s mother was reported missing after last being seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Police officials believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Police have not confirmed the authenticity of ransom notes sent to media outlets, but have publicly stated that they have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Savannah has been absent from Today all week. Melvin and the show’s hosts, for their part, have begun each of this week’s episodes by sharing updates on the search and encouraging viewers to contact officials with any information about Nancy’s whereabouts.

Melvin kicked off the show’s Thursday, February 5, episode by discussing the emotional plea video Savannah and her siblings released via Instagram the night before. “Again, anyone with information is being asked to call that phone number on your screen right there, 1-800-CALL-FBI,” he stated.

Today, Weekdays, 7/6c, NBC

2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c and 8/7c, NBC and Peacock