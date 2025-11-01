10 Actors Whose Real-Life Diagnoses Became TV Storylines

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Eric Dane in 'Brilliant Minds,' Lauren Weedman as Patrice in 'Sirens,' and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady in 'And Just Like That…'
Pief Weyman/NBC, Netflix, Craig Blankenhorn/Max/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Eric Dane is returning to TV, and as art imitates life, his new character has ALS, just as Dane does. And the former Grey’s Anatomy star is far from the only TV actor whose real-life medical condition became a character’s trait.

In the photo gallery below, see a four-decade chronology of TV characters’ conditions mirroring those of their portrayers.

Dana Elcar of 'MacGyver'
Paramount Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

MacGyver’s Dana Elcar

After developing glaucoma, Elcar told MacGyver producers in 1985 he was going blind, a condition they wrote incorporated into boss Pete Thornton’s storyline. “The fact that you are losing your eyesight does not mean you have forgotten how to act,” they told him, as the actor recalled in a 1991 National Federation of the Blind speech, per the Los Angeles Times.

Ellen Corby as Esther Walton in 'The Waltons'
Everett Collection

The Waltons’ Ellen Corby

Corby suffered a stroke in 1976, while she was playing grandma Esther Walton on The Waltons. So the writers wrote the stroke and resulting aphasia into the show. “[CBS] thought she would not be up to the job, and boy were they wrong,” costar John Dayton said during a 2021 Stars in the House cast reunion.

Michael Zaslow
E.J. Carr/TV Guide/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

One Life to Live’s Michael Zaslow

In 1998, Zaslow returned to the role of OLTL’s composer David Renaldi, who had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis, as had the actor. “I am so excited to be bringing ALS to the public,” he told the Associated Press at the time. “I and my family and extended family have ways to raise this disease to eye level.”

Robert Guillaume of 'Sports Night'
Touchstone Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sports Night’s Robert Guillaume

Guillaume suffered a stroke in 1999 on his way to film scenes as editor Isaac Jaffe in Sports Night. And creator Aaron Sorkin “liked the idea of having my character suffer a stroke as well, which allowed me to return to the show and not have to pretend I hadn’t had a stroke,” the actor told Brain & Life in 2009.

Jamey Sheridan of 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent'
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Law & Order: Criminal Intent’s Jamey Sheridan

In a throwaway exchange in a 2005 episode of Criminal Intent, Det. Bobby Goren (Vincent D’Onofrio) asks Sheridan’s Capt. Jimmy Deakins if the latter character’s eye patch helps with his Bell’s palsy symptoms. The actor was dealing with a bout of Bell’s palsy in real life, too, per the Chicago Tribune.

Kathryn Joosten as Karen McCluskey on 'Desperate Housewives'
Ron Tom/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Desperate Housewives’ Kathryn Joosten

When Joosten’s lung cancer returned in 2009, Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry gave her character, Karen McCluskey, the same illness. “I said to her, ‘Why don’t we work your lung cancer into the show? Because then you can take your oxygen tank and have it with you on screen,’” he told People in 2024.

Michael J. Fox as Mike Henry in 'The Michael J. Fox Show'
Eric Liebowitz/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Michael J. Fox Show’s Michael J. Fox

During his life post-Parkinson’s diagnosis, Fox returned to TV in a 2013 sitcom in which Mike Henry, his news anchor character, also has Parkinson’s. “I didn’t give myself credit for being capable of doing [a regular series]. And it’s been great,” he told CNN.

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady in 'And Just Like That…'
Craig Blankenhorn/Max/Courtesy: Everett Collection

And Just Like That…’s David Eigenberg

The hearing loss Miranda’s husband, Steve, experiences on AJLT was inspired by Eigenberg’s. “When [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing that David said was, ‘I got hearing aids.’ It was literally what he led with,” writer Elisa Zuritsky told Vanity Fair.

Lauren Weedman as Patrice in 'Sirens'
Netflix

Sirens’ Lauren Weedman

Weedman had a Bell’s palsy flare-up while filming her role as the put-upon personal chef Patrice in Sirens, as she told HuffPost. So the writers addressed it with a line of dialogue they gave Patrice: “Every summer, this happens; the stress of this job, my Bell’s palsy is back.”

Eric Dane and Zachary Quinto in 'Brilliant Minds'
Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds’ Eric Dane

In an episode of Brilliant Minds Season 2, Dane will play “a heroic firefighter who struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family,” the episode coming months after Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis.

And Just Like That...

Brilliant Minds

Desperate Housewives

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

MacGyver (1985)

One Life to Live

Sirens (2025)

Sports Night

The Michael J. Fox Show

The Waltons

Dana Elcar

David Eigenberg

Ellen Corby

Eric Dane

Jamey Sheridan

Kathryn Joosten

Lauren Weedman

Michael J. Fox

Robert Guillaume




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange in American Horror Story: Coven - 'Fearful Pranks Ensue'
1
‘AHS’ Season 13 Sets ‘Coven’/’Apocalypse’ Reunion With Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson & More
Sig Hansen
2
‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Suffers Medical Emergency at Sea
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: COVEN, l-r: Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett in 'Protect The Coven' (Season 3, Episode 11, aired January 15, 2014). ph: Michele K. Short/©FX/courtesy Everett Collection
3
Does the New ‘AHS’ Teaser Music Give a Big Clue About Season 13 Theme?
Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 3
4
Will Jake Have to Make Tough Decision About Bode on ‘Fire Country’?
Philip Winchester as Mason Franks and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 4
5
Franks Brothers Reunite on ‘NCIS: Origins’ — Kyle Schmid Previews Special Episode