Who Will Replace Savannah Guthrie at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

What To Know Today‘s Savannah Guthrie will reportedly step down from cohosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in the wake of her mother’s disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after last being seen at her Arizona home on January 31.

Savannah took to social media to ask for fans’ support and prayers as the search for her mother continues.

Changes are reportedly being made to NBC’s 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics reporting lineup in the wake of the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Just days before Savannah was set to travel to Italy to cohost this year’s Games coverage for the network, Nancy was reported missing after last being seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on Saturday, January 31. According to NBC News, officials found “concerning” evidence in Nancy’s home and believe she was taken against her will. The search for Nancy is a pressing one, as she has limited mobility and is reliant on medication vital to her health.

“We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah said in an Instagram statement on Monday, February 2. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and “believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

She added, “We need you. ‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”

Savannah was set to cohost the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6, with NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon, as well as lead Olympics coverage on Today. Page Six reported on Monday that Savannah will drop out of Olympics coverage to focus on her mother’s investigation

“There is no way Savannah will be there,” an NBC source told the outlet.

NBC has not officially confirmed Savannah’s Olympics status, nor named who will take her place during the Opening ceremony and on Today. Guthrie, however, is not the only Today personality scheduled to handle Savannah’s coverage for the show.

Savannah’s coanchor, Craig Melvin, will host Olympic Late Night from February 7 through February 9, in addition to his duties on Today. Her former coanchor, Hoda Kotb, will serve as a special Olympics correspondent for Today and NBC.

Given Melvin and Kotb’s close relationships with Savannah, it is likely one of the hosts could sub in for her during the Opening Ceremony. Kotb, for her part, has experience in the role, having cohosted the Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with Savannah.

NBC previously announced its full roster of 82 commentators for this year’s Olympics, which features familiar faces such as Mike Tirico, Maria Taylor, Rebecca Lowe, Ahmed Fareed, Peter Alexander, Savannah Sellers, Gadi Schwartz, and Anne Thompson, among others.

Several athletes will also contribute to Olympics coverage across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network, including Shaun White, Tara Lipinski, Ashley Wagner, Adam Rippon, Scott Hamilton, and Lindsey Jacobellis, to name a few. Other notable contributors will include Snoop Dogg and Stanley Tucci.

2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c and 8/7c, NBC and Peacock

Today, Weekdays, 7/6c, NBC