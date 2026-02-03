What To Know American Idol will air simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ beginning on March 30.

ABC and Hulu also announced the launch of an upcoming American Idol podcast, coinciding with the Season 24 live shows.

The announcement came after it was revealed that the Season 24 premiere of American Idol brought in impressive ratings.

American Idol is expanding its reach for Season 24. The show currently airs on ABC but will also begin simultaneously streaming live on Disney+, beginning on March 30. Plus, the series will continue to stream the next day on Hulu, even after it enters its Disney+ era.

This news comes following an impressive showing for Idol’s Season 24 premiere on January 26. After three days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms, the premiere raked in 8.27 million total viewers with a 1.04 rating in the target 18-49 demographic.

The Season 24 premiere was the show’s best premiere performance in total viewers since 2022. For comparison, Idol’s Season 23 premiere in 2025 brought in 6.88 million viewers and a .97 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Fans of the show will get even more American Idol content in the months to come, as well, thanks to the launch of American Idol Official Podcast, which debuts on Disney+ and Hulu to coincide with the start of the Season 24 live shows.

“The podcast will dive deeper into America’s most iconic music competition series, exploring the performances everyone’s talking about, and offering exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques,” a press release revealed.

Things are just getting started on American Idol this season, with judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie currently in the process of being introduced to new talent in the auditions phase of the competition. Those who receive golden tickets from the judges during their auditions will next head to Hollywood Week, which is taking place in Nashville for the first time in Season 24. From there, the Top 30 will head to Hawaii for the Ohana Round.

By the end of March, the live shows will begin, which is when viewers will have the chance to start casting their votes for their favorite contestants. One singer will be voted as the next American Idol during the May finale.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC and Streaming on Disney+ Beginning March 30