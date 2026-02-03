‘American Idol’ Announces Major Streaming News Amid Season 24 Ratings Success

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN
Disney/Eric McCandless
Disney/Eric McCandless

What To Know

  • American Idol will air simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ beginning on March 30.
  • ABC and Hulu also announced the launch of an upcoming American Idol podcast, coinciding with the Season 24 live shows.
  • The announcement came after it was revealed that the Season 24 premiere of American Idol brought in impressive ratings.

American Idol is expanding its reach for Season 24. The show currently airs on ABC but will also begin simultaneously streaming live on Disney+, beginning on March 30. Plus, the series will continue to stream the next day on Hulu, even after it enters its Disney+ era.

This news comes following an impressive showing for Idol’s Season 24 premiere on January 26. After three days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms, the premiere raked in 8.27 million total viewers with a 1.04 rating in the target 18-49 demographic.

The Season 24 premiere was the show’s best premiere performance in total viewers since 2022. For comparison, Idol’s Season 23 premiere in 2025 brought in 6.88 million viewers and a .97 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Fans of the show will get even more American Idol content in the months to come, as well, thanks to the launch of American Idol Official Podcast, which debuts on Disney+ and Hulu to coincide with the start of the Season 24 live shows.

“The podcast will dive deeper into America’s most iconic music competition series, exploring the performances everyone’s talking about, and offering exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques,” a press release revealed.

'American Idol': Are There Platinum Tickets in Season 24? Ohana Round, Explained
Related

'American Idol': Are There Platinum Tickets in Season 24? Ohana Round, Explained

Things are just getting started on American Idol this season, with judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie currently in the process of being introduced to new talent in the auditions phase of the competition. Those who receive golden tickets from the judges during their auditions will next head to Hollywood Week, which is taking place in Nashville for the first time in Season 24. From there, the Top 30 will head to Hawaii for the Ohana Round.

By the end of March, the live shows will begin, which is when viewers will have the chance to start casting their votes for their favorite contestants. One singer will be voted as the next American Idol during the May finale.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC and Streaming on Disney+ Beginning March 30

American Idol key art

Hit All the High Notes

Get absolutely everything about American Idol in your inbox!

ABC

Hulu

Reality Series

2002–

TVPG

Music

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More American Idol ›

American Idol

Carrie Underwood

Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Is ‘The Rookie’ Headed for Nolan & Bailey Divorce?
Savannah Guthrie on the January 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
2
Who Will Replace Savannah Guthrie at the 2026 Winter Olympics?
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Roller Coaster Fan Loses $62,000 on ‘Easy Puzzle’
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN
4
‘American Idol’ Recap: A Teen Returns After Quitting Season 23
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B71ATLIHlZM/?hl=en&img_index=1
5
Authorities Fear for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom After Possible Abduction