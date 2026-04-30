It’s been almost two years since Katy Perry wrapped up her tenure as a judge on American Idol. The pop star joined the show when it was revamped on ABC for Season 16, and she stayed on as a judge with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for seven seasons before departing in 2024.

Now, the singing competition is nearing the end of its second season without Perry (Carrie Underwood took her place on the judges’ panel). Season 24 has had some epic guest judges so far (Keke Palmer, Nikki Glaser, and Jennifer Hudson), and Paula Abdul is already lined up to return for the penultimate episode on May 4.

But could Perry herself return to the show in some capacity, perhaps as a guest judge, in the future? Scroll down for everything we know.

Will Katy Perry guest judge on American Idol?

As of now, no plans have been announced to have Perry return as a guest judge. However, when she first announced her exit, she didn’t shut down the idea of returning in some capacity one day.

“Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024. She reiterated this sentiment after the Season 22 finale three months later, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Keep the seat hot. Who knows? I loved everything I got to experience and learn.”

In April 2025, The U.S. Sun reported that Perry was “not interested” in coming back to the singing competition, but the singer did not confirm that statement herself.

Why did Katy Perry leave American Idol?

Perry left American Idol in 2024 to shift her focus back to her music career. She released her album 143 in September of that year, then hit the road on her Lifetimes tour in 2025.

“I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” Perry explained during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview. “I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

She later reiterated to ET that she was just wanting to “make space for other things” in her life. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work,” Perry added.

What is Katy Perry doing now?

Perry wrapped up her Lifetimes tour in 2025, but will be premiering the tour’s concert film in June 2026 at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also released the song “Bandaids” in November 2025 following her breakup from Orlando Bloom.

Shortly after the song dropped, Perry confirmed she was dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They are still together nearly six months later. Perry is also a mother to daughter Daisy, whom she shares with Bloom.

In April 2026, Perry came under fire after actress Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault. Rose claimed that the incident happened in Australia in 2010, and officials confirmed that the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team was addressing the allegations, per CNN. There is no statute of limitations in Australia.

Perry’s rep denied the accusations. “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies,” the rep said in a statement. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.” The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC