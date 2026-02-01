What To Know Billie Eilish won Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammys.

Part of her acceptance speech was bleeped out, but her message was confirmed online afterwards.

Eilish spoke out against ICE and wore an ICE Out pin as part of her outfit.

Billie Eilish was one of many stars who made a political statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The singer took home the Song of the Year award for “Wildflower,” and used her acceptance speech to speak out against ICE.

“I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish began. “It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter and the people matter.”

The next line of her speech was bleeped out, but a video recording of the moment has gone viral online and clearly shows Eilish saying “F**k ICE” before concluding her time on stage. She was joined by brother Finneas as she accepted the Song of the Year honor.

Billie Eilish saying “nobody is illegal on stolen land” and then bleeped saying “f*ck ICE” at #GRAMMYs EXCELLENT SPEECH! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KsoSSAQKKD — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 2, 2026

Eilish made her feelings towards ICE clear from the moment she stepped on the red carpet, wearing an ICE Out pin as part of her look. Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and more stars also rocked the pin to protest the recent ICE killings in Minnesota.

The audience was thrilled with Eilish’s speech and gave her a round of applause as she made her statement. The internet agreed, with social media users praising the young singer for taking a stand. “Excellent speech,” one person wrote. Another person agreed, calling the speech both “excellent” and “powerful.”

Another person called Eilish a “queen,” and someone else wrote, “I love billie so f**king much, she never backs down from speaking out for what is right, f**k ice!!”

Other stars who also spoke out on stage included Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean, and more.