What To Know Kelly Osbourne shared her ongoing grief over the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, ahead of a Grammy tribute honoring his musical legacy.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will feature a star-studded tribute.

It has been approximately six months since rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died last July at age 76, and at the Grammys, his absence is sorely felt, especially by his family, who continue to honor his towering legacy in music.

Ahead of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Kelly Osbourne opened up about the tribute planned in honor of her late father, Ozzy, whose influence on rock and metal remains immeasurable.

On the red carpet, daughter Kelly admitted that she was having a difficult time processing the loss of her father. “People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ [But] I’m not doing so great,” admitted Kelly on the official Grammys Red Carpet stream. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life, but I’m getting through, and we’re doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy.”

A five-time Grammy winner, Ozzy will be celebrated with a star-studded performance led by Post Malone, alongside Slash, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith, just to name a few.

Together, the group will perform a medley spanning Ozzy’s most iconic solo tracks and classic songs from Black Sabbath, offering a powerful musical salute to an artist whose legacy continues to shape generations of musicians.

The night before the show, at Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy party on Saturday, January 31, Kelly was at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with her brother Jack to support their mother, Sharon Osbourne. The trio wore all black in honor of their father.

Last November, Kelly revealed on The Osbourne Podcast that she slept in her mom Sharon’s bed for two months following the death of her father. “I never realized just how horrible grief is. It comes in these waves,” said Kelly on the podcast. “I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much.”

“I just, I never thought there’d be a day where he wouldn’t be here,” she said while crying. “I’m so grateful for every moment with him, and I’m so grateful that he was my dad.”

The special segment honoring Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy will air as part of the 2026 In Memoriam during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

2026 Grammys, Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, CBS