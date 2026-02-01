What To Know Several stars hit the Grammys red carpet wearing a pin that made a major political statement.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Billie Eilish were among the celebs to wear the ICE out pin.

Others also spoke out against ICE on the red carpet before the show.

The Grammy Awards provided a reprieve from everything going on in America right now, but several celebrities still made sure to make a political statement on the red carpet. Stars including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Billie Eilish showed up on the red carpet with pins that said ICE Out in support of the protests against ICE in Minnesota after the recent killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Other stars who wore the “ICE Out” pins were Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, Samara Price, and more.

Vernon spoke out about Pretti’s death in an interview with Variety, telling the outlet, “A week ago, when Alex Pretti was shot and killed in the manner he was shot and killed, I was pretty sure I didn’t have the strength to come out here to L.A. and be a part of all this. Then I started seeing the people coming together in Minneapolis and organizing without a central government. I saw them being dissident. I just want to honor them and amplify what they’re doing. My hope has been dwindling. I started to see something in the organization in Minneapolis that felt like the first sign of hope in a long time.”

Meanwhile, during the pre-Grammys ceremony, Kehlani accepted the award for Best R&B Performance and made a very poignant statement in her speech when she said, “F**k ICE.”

She expanded on her decision to make that statement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. “We’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country. It’s brainless to me,” Kehlani insisted.

The pins have been making the rounds in Hollywood since Good was killed in earlier January. Stars including Ariana Grande, Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, and more also wore the ICE Out pins at the Golden Globes on January 11.

2026 Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, CBS